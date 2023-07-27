News & Insights

US grid operator PJM declares level one emergency amid scorching heat

July 27, 2023 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by Seher Dareen and Anushree Mukherjee for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. electric grid operator, issued a level one emergency alert for Thursday as people crank up air conditioners to stave off the heat wave.

The operator issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 late on Wednesday for Thursday, signaling that it had available resources to meet firm load and reserve commitments.

PJM oversees supply in a 13-state region, managing and paying on-call generators to keep power systems running.

Demand is forecast to peak at 149,060 megawatts (MW) on Thursday and 155,935 MW on Friday. This compares with a record high of 165,563 MW hit in the summer of 2006.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather expect temperature to hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) in Philadelphia and 86 F in Chicago, the two biggest cities PJM oversees.

As a heat wave bakes parts of the country, the Texas power grid hit a record high on July 18, but has so far avoided rolling blackouts, while Arizona also saw power use soaring to an all-time high last week.

