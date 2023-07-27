US grid operator PJM declares level one emergency amid scorching heat

July 27 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. electric grid operator, issued a level one emergency alert for Thursday as people crank up air conditioners to stave off the heat wave.

The operator issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 late on Wednesday for July 27, signaling that it had available resources to meet firm load and reserve commitments, and was concerned about sustaining its required Contingency Reserves.

PJM oversees supply in a 13-state region, managing and paying on-call generators to keep power systems running.

Demand is forecast to reach 153,286 MW as of 5:00 EPT on Thursday, and has approximately 186,000 MW of generating capacity.

Earlier this week, a hot weather alert was also issued for July 28 from 07:00-23:00 EPT

As a heat wave bakes parts of the country, the Texas power grid hit a record high on July 18, but has so far avoided rolling blackouts, while Arizona also saw power use soaring to an all-time high this week.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

