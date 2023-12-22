News & Insights

US grain export groups cheer reopening of rail crossings with Mexico

December 22, 2023 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The National Grain and Feed Association and the North American Export Grain Association on Friday said they are pleased that two railroad crossings between the United States and Mexico reopened after several days of closure and urged both governments to take steps to prevent another closure.

"We call on the governments of the United States and Mexico to continue to dialogue and to put in place measures on both sides of the border to ensure this does not happen again," the groups said in an emailed statement.

