US GOVTS- Yields find a base on short-covering, Bostic bond-buying repeat stalls $RM nibbling

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, January 12 (IFR) - *After the London-New York crossover hit (see 7:56 a.m. ET comment for more details) , the subsequent yield climb lured in buyers—1.90% yield in bonds and 10-year yields above the 1.16% support. But that flow was dominated by short covering. *CTAs were sellers, but that flow has stalled with small algo buy programs running in USH after 1.90% yields in cash bond held. *Dealers stay defensive ahead of today’s $38 bn 10-year re-open auction, but note some real money nibbling on the back-up in long-end yields.*But the widening in MBS and the move higher in VOL, is motivating swap paying/gamma hedging the is a countering force to the modest real money buys/short-covering bid along with Fed’s Bostic’s repeat (of Monday’s comments) that any changes in the Fed’s bond-buying would need strong moves in unemployment, inflation and virus control—not concerned about 10-year yield rise—Fed does not need to react. Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

