US GOVTS - Yellen comments on spending, growth, and taxes add to risk-on momentum

By Duncan Balsbaugh

January 19 (IFR) - Equities are at session highs, Spoos surging 32 handles absolutely loving what they are hearing from Janet Yellen. That fiscal spending will “Act Big”, growth will soon return, and that taxes won’t be raised until after the pandemic. Yellen said the US is against seeking a weaker dollar, as should be the policies of other major currency countries. Treasuries are treading water, 30s trading either side of the 1.84% handle. Not really biting on or likely even believing the Senate confirmation hearing headlines.

Regarding “Act Big” on fiscal spending Yellen said “Even though the amount of debt relative to the economy has gone up, the interest burden hasn’t”. She can fool members of Congress and most of the American population with that one. But in reality the vast majority of borrowing is under 5 years. The opposite of buying a home with a 30-year mortgage and only living there for 13 years (median duration of homeownership in the U.S. is 13 years).

But what really goosed equities, Yellen said that President-elect Biden may not repeal the entire 2017 tax law. But once the pandemic is over he will look to reverse tax law benefiting the wealthy and corporations. Of course when the pandemic is over is subject to interpretation. The stock markets has declared it over quite some time ago. And given that the current Biden stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, is followed by the already named American Recovery Plan in March, we would suggest that the tax increases will still come in that spring budget.