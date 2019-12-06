US GOVTS WRAP-Yields jump on Nov jobs, but retreat a bit as Trump has more trade talk clout

By Duncan Balsbaugh

BOSTON, Dec 6 (IFR) -

* Super Strong Jobs Gives Trump Deal Edge * High Weekly 10s Yield Close Since Mid Nov * Defensive Trading Bias Into $78 Bn Supply * Monday Employment Trends Index, $38B 3s

Markets, thinking forward as they do, should contemplate this. If Trump wins his trade war, will there even be enough jobs to satisfy demand. Demand for labor in the longest expansion in history, that shows little sign of giving way. Today’s November employment report suggests so, a whopping 266k, versus median expectations of 180k.

Ditto for the 3.5% unemployment rate, a 49 year low. Even excluding the auto strikers (50k), overall payrolls surged 222k, following 202k in October. As a result, the year-to-date pace is now running at a strong 180,000 rate (after a 223,000 average monthly pace of job gains reported in 2018). Hot wage growth also. Versus one year ago, average hourly earnings were up 3.1% year-over-year, beating expectations of a 3.0%. An upward revision to October’s AHE bumped the year-over-year pace +3.2%.

Sellers swarmed, looking for the big break higher in yields that more are now expecting. Initially, benchmark 10-year note yields surged through the Trump Triangle top bound (today at 1.835%), touching 1.864% before buyers filled in. The lack of follow through, again occurred near the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the major move 2.15% to 1.429%. Thus some closes above are necessary for tech-trend following follow-through.

For more conviction leading further follow-through selling, there must be a trade deal. However, as we see it Trump just drew an ace, in his poker match with China. Indeed, Trump has much more clout in trade talks now, as November job growth blew away forecasts. The US economy, powered by voracious/ongoing job growth, is now even more the envy of the world. Particularly China, watching its export sector hemorrhage export jobs to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and more.

And sure enough, Kudlow comments after payrolls seemed to lead in that direction, of Trump holding a stronger hand (plus stocks near record highs). NEC Chief Kudlow did say that a US-China trade deal is close. But the money-line was “The president has said many times if the deal is no good, if the assurances with respects to preventing future thefts, if the enforcement procedure is no good, he has said we will not go for it. We will walk away”.

Adding angst if not sowing more confusion, Kudlow said “There’s no arbitrary deadlines, but the fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no go or go on tariffs. There’s so much at stake here when you go through the various categories... We can’t afford, we must not permit any country, China or whoever, to willy nilly steal our breakthroughs in technology and advanced micro-processing related to 5G.”

10-year yields trimmed back to 1.816% on the reminder that next week’s Dec 15 tariffs deadline will not feature a phase one deal signing. But as the afternoon wore on, bonds leaked lower due mainly to supply sellers (Mon/Tues/Thurs $78 bn mini-Refunding). And on the charts, both bonds and 10s look a bit suspect. For 30s today’s close was the highest since November 19. The highest weekly close for 10s was 1.834% November 15, dusted today. And both 10s and 30s closed above their mid Bollinger values (currently 1.809%, 2.267%). Plus the close above the Trump Triangle top bound at 1.835%, should embolden the leveraged legion supply sellers.

The tactical bias is defensive and a seller of strength into supply. Look for a range of 1.88% to 1.80% in the 10-year. The strategic bias is flat. The curve bias is in a 5s/30s flattener at 61.5 bps. A 6-month/1-year flattener from +3.75 bps ( 1.525% vs.1.5625%) was exited at +1-bps for a 2.75 bps profit.

The U.S. economy added 266k new jobs in November, surging past the market consensus forecast (+180k) and even exceeding the top end of the range of estimates (+120k to +237k). Private payrolls rose 254k, also handily beating estimates (range +129k to +215k, median +175k). The Labor Department revised October job growth higher, to +156k overall (from +128k) and to +163k in the private sector (from +131k).

The U-3 unemployment rate fell 0.1-pp to 3.5%, tying for the lowest in 49 years. That stemmed in part from a 0.1-pp drop in the labor force participation rate to 63.2%. The employment-population ratio was 61.0% for the third consecutive month, still the highest since December 2008.

Average hourly earnings rose just 0.2% m/m in November, missing expectations of a 0.3% mm advance. October earnings, however, were revised higher to a gain of 0.4% m/m (from +0.2% m/m). Compared to November 2018, average hourly earnings were up 3.1%, outpacing expectations of a 3.0% y/y increase. The upward revision to October AHE pushed that month's year-on-year change to +3.2%.

The regular workweek was unchanged at 34.4 hours, as it has been for four months now. Average weekly earnings thus rose by 0.2% m/m and 3.1% y/y in November, compared to +0.4% m/m and +2.9% y/y in October. Average weekly earnings rose that their fastest y/y rate in eight months.

The University of Michigan's preliminary December Survey of Consumers produced a Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) of 99.2, which was 2.4 points higher than the final November CSI. It was the highest level since May (100.2) and the fourth straight monthly improvement.

The current conditions index posted a 3.6-point (3.2%) advance to 115.2, while the expectations index gained 1.6 points (1.8%) to 88.9. The current conditions index is now the highest in 12 months, whereas the expectations index is only the highest in five months.

The median expected inflation rate one year hence fell to 2.4% in December from 2.5% in November, while the median expected inflation rate five years hence fell to 2.3% in December from 2.5% in November. The 5-year inflation outlook tied (with multiple other months) as the lowest on record. The 1-year inflation outlook was the lowest since October 2017.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.1% m/m in October but sales fell 0.7% m/m. Durable goods inventories were down 0.3% for a second straight month, the first back-to-back decline since July 2016 and the largest back-to-back loss since March 2016. Wholesalers in seven of the 10 sectors within durable goods experienced a drop in inventories in October. Nondurable goods inventories rose 0.7% m/m in October, the first increase in three months. These fell by 1.3% m/m in September, the largest 1-month drop in five years.

The 0.7% drop in wholesale sales was the largest for a single month since December 2018. It was also the third straight decline and the sixth drop in the last seven months. Wholesale sales of $494.271 bn in October are the lowest in 10 months. The inventories-to-shipments ratio jumped to 1.367 in October from 1.356 in September. It is the highest ratio since May 2016 (1.369). The I/S ratio for durable goods wholesalers was 1.773, just one one-thousandth of a point from being the highest in 10.5 years.

Consumer credit expanded by $18.91 bn in October, almost twice as much as in September (+$9.58 bn). The gain exceeded the market consensus derived from the Reuters weekly economist poll (+$16.00 bn) as well as the trailing 3-month average ($16.73 bn). Revolving credit increased $7.9 bn to $1.089 tn, an 8.7% annual rate and about double the average increase over the last 12 months. Nonrevolving credit rose $11.0 bn to $3.077 tn, a 4.3% annual rate. Over the previous 12 months, nonrevolving credit rose an average $12.5 bn per month, where the last two months were below-average.

A mundane Monday in the data department, with only one economic indicator on the calendar, the Conference Board’s Employment Trends Index at 10:00. The ETI last printed at 110.11, the lowest in four months. This measure of labor market momentum has been largely side-ticking since it peaked at 111.20 in August 2018, but it may pick up again on the strength of the last two employment reports.

The Desk will conduct a 28-day term repo operation (min $25 bn) at 08:15 and then an overnight repo operation (min $120 bn) at 08:45. The Desk will conduct a reinvestment purchase of Treasury inflation-protected securities at 11:00, buying up to $1.625 bn of TIPS in the June 10, 2027 to December 9, 2049 maturity range.

The Treasury Department will auction $42 bn 13-week and $36 bn 26-week bills at 11:30, where the offering amounts on each maturity were unchanged from the previous week. To accommodate the FOMC meeting outcome but still have a December 15 settlement, Treasury moved up the monthly 3- and 10-year note auctions by one day, to Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The closing time for competitive bidding on Monday’s $38 bn auction of 3-year notes will be the typical 13:00.

((Duncan.Balsbaugh@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.