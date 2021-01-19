US GOVTS WRAP - Yellen says "Act Big" MMT-sized stimulus, no tax hikes "financing" spending, "examining" 50s

By Duncan Balsbaugh

January 19 (IFR) - * Tsy Sec Nom Yellen Stokes Stock Rocket Risk-On* Bonds Still A Bit Circumspect, Yields Tread Water* Bias Strength Seller For $24 Bn 20-Year Auction* Wed NAHB Housing Market Index, $24B 20s Sale

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen stole the show today, goosing a risk-on rocket for stocks. For treasuries, not so much, as yields were sharply unchanged across the curve except for bonds. Treasuries cautious, not trusting a calm Inauguration day in DC. 30-year yields dipped about a basis point ending (1.84%) near session lows (1.834%). As said though equities were quite enthused as Yellen fiscal spending will “Act Big”, growth will soon return, and that taxes won’t be raised until after the pandemic. Yellen said the US is against seeking a weaker dollar, as should be the policies of other major currency countries. Regarding debt management, Yellen promised to examine the possibility of 50-year bond issuance.

Regarding “Act Big” on fiscal spending Yellen said “Even though the amount of debt relative to the economy has gone up, the interest burden hasn’t”. She can fool members of Congress and most of the American population with that one. But in reality, the vast majority of borrowing has been and will continue to be under 5 years. The opposite of buying a home with a 30-year mortgage and only living there for 13 years (median duration of homeownership in the U.S. is 13 years).

But what really goosed equities, Yellen said that President-elect Biden may not repeal the entire 2017 tax law. But once the pandemic is over he will look to reverse tax law benefiting the wealthy and corporations. Of course when the pandemic is over is subject to interpretation. The stock markets has declared it over quite some time ago. And given that the current Biden stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, is followed by the already named American Recovery Plan in March, we would suggest that the tax increases will still come in that spring budget.

Also holding sellers at bay, another dose of dour data, high frequency data from the NY Federal Reserve. The Business Leaders Survey Covering service firms in New York, northern New Jersey, and southwestern Connecticut, from surveys conducted January 4 to January 11. “Activity in the region’s service sector declined at an accelerated pace. The survey’s headline business activity index fell five points to -31.8. The business climate index fell three points -63.3, indicating that the vast majority of firms continued to view the business climate as worse than normal. Employment levels declined at a faster clip than last month. Both input prices and selling prices increased at a faster pace than in December. Capital spending fell for a tenth consecutive month.”

But despite sluggish growth currently if not a double-dip. In the back of, but headed to the front of investors’ minds, record high inflation’s coming. And a record number of fund managers, according to the BoA Monthly Fund Manager Survey, say they see a steeper curve. Reuters reported “A steeper yield curve was expected by a record 83% of BofA investors - that's more than after the 2008 Lehman Brothers collapse, the 2013 U.S. Federal Reserve's ‘Taper Tantrum’ or after the 2016 U.S. election. The expectation of higher bond yields was at or close to all-time highs. A record 92% of investors surveyed by BofA expected higher inflation over the next year."

The tactical trading is a strength seller to set up for the $24 bn 20s sale Wednesday. Look for a range of 1.88% to 1.82% in 30s.

In Tuesday’s treasuries trade the post-holiday data week opened slowly, with no data on the menu. The only notable event was Janet Yellen’s Treasury Secretary nomination hearing. The event proceeded rather cordially, with her doing her best to appear nonpartisan while also defending the priorities laid out in President-elect’s $1.9 tn relief proposal. She pledged to be a voice for fiscal sanity, while also explaining that meeting the fiscal challenge required doing what we can now to rescue the economy today and avoid long-term scarring. Enormously well-qualified and a known quantity for the Senators, it’s difficult to imagine a world in which she is not quickly confirmed.

This week’s slow rollout of economic data continues Wednesday with a pair of high-frequency entries and a monthly homebuilder sentiment index. At 07:00, the Mortgage Bankers Association will publish its indices of mortgage application activity in the week ended January 15, and

At 08:55, Redbook will update its same-store sales index, also covering the week ended January 15. It last showed a decrease of 2.6% compared to the same week a month earlier, but an increase of 2.1% when compared to the same week one year earlier.

At 10:00, the National Association of Homebuilders will report its Housing Market Index for January. Economists surveyed by Reuters had a consensus HMI forecast of 86 this month, unchanged from the previous month. December’s index was two points below the market consensus, the first time downside miss relative to expectations in eight months. The top forecaster for this series (Nomura) looks for an HMI of 85, which would bring it back to its October 2020 level. Nomura happened to have the high forecast (92) ahead of December’s HMI release.

Fed officials remain under a communications blackout ahead of the January 26-27 FOMC meeting. Markets will be on lookout for any significant disruptions to Inauguration Day ceremonies getting underway in Washington, DC.

At 10:30, the Fed will stop accepting offers on its purchase of up to $2.425 bn in Treasury inflation-protected securities in the 1- to 7.5-year sector. The Open Market Operations Desk will also conduct an overnight repo operation at 13:45.

The Treasury Department will auction $25 bn 105-day and $30 bn 154-day cash management bills at 11:30 and then auction $24 bn reopened 20-year bonds at 13:00.