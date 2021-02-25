US GOVTS WRAP - Wild whipsaw after sloppy 7s sale shows short term capitulation for shorts

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 25 (IFR)

* Macro Markets Fast Markets Sell What You Can

* Weak Demand Lowest Cover Ever For 7s Auction

* Trading Bias Flat, Look To Fade Range Extremes

* Friday PCE, Adv Goods, Chicago PMI, UMichigan

Amidst an already volatile backdrop, markets went wild Thursday in sell everything, or sell what you can mode. Spoos splattering 110 handles. 30s to 2.40% and 10s to 1.61% on a horrific 7s auction (2.04 weakest bid cover on record). Sound asleep 2s were frightened like a child to 19.4 bps. The results were an absolute whipsaw for treasuries, 10s traded 1.61% to 1.477% in the 30 minutes after the auction. Which likely translates to capitulation in the short term for spec shorts. Into the stateside trade, the belly was targeted by sellers, while the long end found relative stability. As advised early in the Outlook “Growth expectations are now beating inflation expectations, thus 5s/30s not able to gain traction above our 167 bps watch level. Long term forwards have exploded, thus the tip of the OIS curve has galloped to near 20 bps of the median Long Run dot for the first time since 2019, suggesting the next wave of selling would be better targeting the belly.”

Indeed 5s/30s pancaked to 147.7 bps at the tights, closing near the flats. Prior to the 7-year auction, 10s tagged 1.49% while 30s tipped 2.32%. Then the extremely weak auction stats printed, with the Indirect bid only half of the same sized January sale suggesting a particularly weak foreign bid. The curve again showing flattening bias as on the auction results, 10s blasted 11 bps to 1.61% while 30s trotted 8 bps to 2.40%. The auction details: Treasury auctioned $62 bn in new 7-year notes at 1.195%, investors balked causing a whopping 4.2 bps tail above the screens result vs. the 13:00 ET last-trade/mid-market quote. End users (Indirect and Direct bidders) took a well below average 60.2% of the issue versus a six-auction average of 79.5%, leaving dealers with an above average 39.8% vs. their 20.4% average. The auction had a record low 2.04 bid-to-cover ratio, below the average cover of 2.35 seen in the six prior auctions.

Through it all, we sold in headlined sell-here commentary, our Outlook advised long in 30s at 2.26% from 2.32% for a 6 bps profit. Also as auction advised, we went long WI 7s in the sale at 1.195%, selling out again in headlined sell-here commentary we unloaded at 1.165% for a 3 bps profit.

The trading bias is flat, looking to fade range extremes in 30s (2.40% to 2.20%). Look for a range of 2.35% to 2.25% range in 30s.

Thursday’s data highlight durable goods manufacturing in January. Orders well exceeded expectations, up 3.4% vs. the Reuters median estimate of +1.1%, and ex-transportation orders were up 1.4% vs. the consensus of +0.7%, both with solid positive revisions. That suggests to us that we could see factory output exceeding pre-pandemic levels as early as the end of Q1. Shipments told an even better tale, with overall durables up 2.0% and underlying ex-trans orders up an impressive 2.6%. Inventories were down 0.3% overall, up 0.3% excluding transportation. Unfilled orders were up 0.1% overall, 0.5% ex-trans. Ex-trans orders are now up 8.5% y/y and shipments are up 7.2%.

Also notable were the weekly jobless claims numbers, though they were a bit more difficult to interpret, given that the weather event in Texas may have interfered with claims processing. Still, trends appear positive. Initial jobless claims of 730k in the February 20 week were 111k fewer than in the previous week, which was revised to show 841k claims instead of 861k as first reported. The Reuters poll consensus was 838k with a range of 725k to 900k. In the latest (February 13) week, continued claims decreased 101k to 4.419 mn, the lowest of the pandemic era. The range of contributed forecasts on continued claims 4.3 mn to 4.5 mn with a median of 4.467 mn. This week's continued claims count coincides with the reference period for the February Employment Situation Report and supports the U-3 jobless rate remaining at 6.3%.

The day’s only clear disappointment was that the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index slid 2.8% in January, having been expected to hold steady At least December’s growth was revised upward, to +0.5% from -0.3%. The PHSI measures signed home sale contracts, whereas their existing home sales series reflects closed sales, suggesting that next month's existing home sales will take a dip. According to the NAR, a spring and summer upswing in inventory will help sales bounce back.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey saw a solid improvement, its composite index improving seven points to +24. That’s the third gain in a row, and highest level since June 2018. Supply chain stresses remained, with the delivery times index surging 18 points to +40, by ten points a record high in 20 years of data. The prices paid for raw materials index was up three to +68, highest since April 2011. The internals were a little more weighted to current production than we'd like, as the production index rose four points to +26 (also highest since June 2018) but the new orders index sank nine points to +16, its lowest since July. The shipments index got cut in half, down 14 to +14. Still, the backlog of orders rose 13 to +27, a record high, and prices received rose eight to +27, tying for its highest since August 2008.

Updated Q4 GDP numbers showed little movement in the headline, bringing it up to +4.1% from +4.0%. The consensus had been for it to come in at +4.2%. Real final sales (output minus inventory change) remained at +3.0%. The BEA did not release a figure for Q4 Gross Domestic Income. Changes in the internals were rather small as well. The contribution from personal consumption expenditures was pared back a bit, to +1.61 percentage points from +1.70, all of that coming from the goods side (-0.20 from -0.10), which had already well more than recovered from the initial pandemic shock thanks to consumer spending shifting away from in-person services. Making up for that, the contribution from fixed investment rose to +3.12 pp from +3.02, mostly from the residential side (+1.37 from +1.29).

FRB St. Louis President Bullard (non-voter, dove) said that he expects the unemployment rate to drop to 4.5% by the end of the year, and labor force participation could improve greatly on the basis of school reopening. He sees the rise of bond yields as appropriate given an improving growth outlook. FRB Atlanta President Bostic (voter, centrist) said that excessive inflation is not something the Fed will have to worry about for a long time, and the Fed is not going to need to think about tapering “for a while”. He’s unconcerned about rising bond yields, with rates still remaining low from a historical perspective.

Friday’s indicator calendar is again robust, but it may be a sideshow to the ongoing run-up in yields. At 08:30, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will report January data on personal income and its disposition. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect personal income to have jumped 9.5% m/m in January, compared to 0.6% m/m in December. Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditures are forecast by consensus to be up 2.5% m/m in January after falling 0.2% m/m in December. The price index for personal consumption expenditures less food and energy items (the so-called core PCE deflator) is supposed to be up 0.2% m/m and 1.4% y/y last month, compared to increases of 0.3% m/m and 1.5% y/y in the previous month.

Also at 08:30, the Census Bureau will publish the Advance Economic Indicators Report for January. The December report indicated a deficit on goods trade of $82.5 bn, an increase in wholesale inventories of 0.1% m/m, and an increase in retail inventories of 1.0% m/m.

At 09:45, the Chicago chapter of the Institute for Supply Management will issue its Chicago-area Business Barometer (PMI). The market consensus calls of a modest pullback to 61.0 in February from 63.8 in January; estimates range from 58.0 to 64.5, where the current top forecaster for the series (Commerzbank UK) looks for a decline to 60.0.

The University of Michigan will publish its final February Survey of Consumers at 10:00, where economists surveyed by Reuters look for the Consumer Sentiment Index to have been revised 0.3-point higher to 76.5. The preliminary February survey had a Current Conditions index of 86.2 and an Expectations index of 69.8. It also had a median 1-year inflation expectation reading of 3.3%, the highest reading in six-and-a-half years and tied for the highest reading in more than eight years. The median expected inflation rate five years ahead was steady at 2.7% in early February, unchanged from its reading in January and tied with three like readings in 2020 for the highest in 5.5 years.

The New York Fed will update its Staff Nowcast for the change in Q1 real GDP and the Atlanta Fed will update its GDPNow model estimate a short time later. As of February 19, the Staff Nowcast projected growth of +8.3% q/q AR, whereas on February 25, the GDPNow projected growth of +9.6% q/q AR. Related to the January income and spending report, the Dallas Fed will release its Trimmed-Mean PCE Price Index at 12:00. December’s index change was +1.9% y/y.

There are no Fed or Treasury officials scheduled to appear in public, though it would not surprise to see someone from the central bank or the Administration to address the media with regard to the rapid rise in interest rates. At 10:30, the Desk will complete a Treasury coupon pass that purchases up to $12.825 in securities in the 0- to 2.25-year sector. At 13:45, the Desk will conduct a round of over-the-weekend repos. The $9 bn in 30-year TIPS auctioned last Thursday and the $26 bn in reopened 2-year floating rate notes auctioned on Wednesday will settle Friday, raising $35 bn in new cash for Treasury.