US GOVTS WRAP - Uneasy stasis as treasuries weigh persistent vs transitory inflation

By Duncan Balsbaugh

May 13 (IFR)

* 30s Rally After Strong Data, Sets Up Sloppy Sale

* 30s Demand Decent But Unaggressive Bidding

* USTs Trading Bias Neutral Into April Retail Sales

* Friday Retail Sales, IP/EP, IP, UMich, BI, Kaplan

There are enough mixed messages coming from the treasuries market to depict a largely neutral stance. All while the market does what it does best, price incoming information. As penned in this morning’s Outlook title, markets are contemplating if the inflation spike will be persistent, or transitory as the Fed prays for. Today’s treasuries action was a microcosm of that stasis. More super-hot inflation data in April Producer Prices, plus better claims data. But the data duo only elicited a basis point or so bump in 30-year yields back over 2.40%. Then unceremoniously falling near 3bp before the 30s auction.

That cockiness and over 4bp off the 2.42% highs led to a sloppy sale result tail of 1.7bp despite stronger than average end user demand. Yields popped to near 2.41% on some get me out selling, buyers returned, and then sellers again on the NY Fed purchase announcement. The belly rallied at the expense of the wings “As a result of these changes, the allocation across the 7- to 30-year nominal coupon maturity range will increase by 3 percentage points, in line with shifts in the distribution of Treasury securities outstanding. The allocation to the shortest nominal coupon sectors and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) will decrease modestly.” Purchases will now be in an added buckets: 7- to 10-year ($6.45bn), 10- to 22.5-year ($5.7bn), and 22.55- to 30-year ($8.1bn).

Nominal Coupon Securities By Maturity Range* TIPS** TIPS** SECTOR 0-2¼ yrs 2¼-4½ yrs 4½-7 yrs 7-10 yrs 10-22½ yrs 22½-30 yrs 1 - 7½ yrs 7½ - 30 yrs SECTOR WEIGHT 31% 21% 15% 8% 7% 10% 5% 3%

* For determining sector weights, the on-the-run 7-year note will be considered part of the 4½ to 7-year sector and the on-the-run 10-year noted will be considered part of the 7 to 10-year sector.** The TIPS sector weight is based on unadjusted par amounts.

Treasury auctioned $27bn in first generation 30-year bonds, resulting in a rather unaggressively bid 1.7bp tail above the screens vs. the last-trade/mid-market at 13:00 ET. End users (Indirect/Direct bidders) combined for an above average award of 80% of the issue (six auction average 77.8%), leaving dealers a below average 20% vs (average 22.2%). The bid to cover ratio was below average at 2.22 vs. 2.26 seen in the six prior auctions.

The trading bias is neutral into Retail Sales best looking to fade a weak report. Look for a range of 2.43% to 2.33% range in 30s.

In Thursday’s treasuries trade it was another day, another hot inflation report. Indeed Producer Price Index data for April came in well above expectations. The all-items index (mkt +0.3% m/m) was up 0.6% and the ex-food/energy index (mkt +0.4% m/m) was up 0.7%, though unlike yesterday at least they each managed to be a hair under the highest forecast in the Reuters survey.

Thanks to a combination of last April's extreme weakness and the recent genuine strength, y/y numbers soared. The all-items rate (mkt +5.9% y/y) jumped from +4.2% to +6.2% and the ex-food/energy figure (mkt +3.7% y/y) went from +3.1% to +4.1%. The extremely strained supply chains of recent months are the obvious culprit, along with already-turbocharged demand being pushed by stimulus funds. According to the BLS, outsized contributors included a 1.5% jump in portfolio management prices on the services side, and an 18.4% jump in steel mill product prices on the goods side. Energy finally stopped dominating, dropping 2.4%, though foods rose 2.1% to help overall goods prices rise 0.6%.

Weekly jobless claims were again better than expected, if not by a lot; initial claims (mkt 490k) dipped to 473k from the prior week’s revised 507k (was 498k). That sent the 4-week moving average sliding 28.3k to 534.0k. Continued jobless claims for the week ending May 1 came in at 3.655 mn, a decrease of 45k from the prior week, which was revised up 10k. Data through the April 24 week showed that there remained 16.855 mn Americans receiving some form of jobless benefits, including 7.24 mn on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 5.265 mn on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Fed Gov Waller (voter, centrist) said that the CPI data surprised, but didn’t alter his fundamental outlook, which sees inflation exceeding the Fed’s central target this year and next before returning to it. He thinks many factors are pushing inflation up temporarily, but that their effects will not be sustained, and he would like the Fed to wait to see inflation overshoot for some time before it reacts.

He believes the labor supply shortage is temporary, and will ease when schools and daycares reopen and emergency unemployment benefits expire. FRB Richmond President Barkin (voter, centrist) said that labor and other supply challenges would last into the summer, and that the question of how to unclog the labor market is going to be critical to the recovery, which he hopes any coming infrastructure bill will take into account. He thinks strong demand will continue through next year thanks to new business spending.

Friday has a boatload of data, with the key release arguably being the retail sales report at 08:30. The consensus among economists surveyed by Reuters has retail and food services sales rising by 1.0% m/m in April, to follow the blockbuster rise of 9.7% m/m in March. Excluding autos, the consensus has sales increasing by 0.7% last month compared to 8.4% in the prior month. Control retail sales, which exclude receipts from automotive dealers, gasoline stations, and building supply and garden centers, are forecast by consensus to be down 0.2% m/m in April after jumping 6.9% m/m in March.

Also at 08:30, the Labor Department will report trade price indexes for April. The market consensus looks for 0.6% m/m increases in both the import price index and export price index. These would follow advances of 1.2% m/m and 2.1% m/m, respectively, in March. The Reuters poll consensus calls for a further 2.1-point gain in early May to 90.4, which would be the highest since February 20200 (101.0). The Current Conditions index is put at 99.6, or up 2.4 points, while the Expectations index is called at 85.0, up 2.3 points.

The Federal Reserve will publish April data on industrial production and capacity utilization at 09:15. Here the market is looking for total industrial production to be up 1.0% m/m and factory output to be up 0.4% m/m. These would follow gains of 1.4% m/m and 2.7% m/m, respectively in March.

At 10:00, the University of Michigan will release preliminary May results from its monthly Survey of Consumers. In the final April survey, the Consumer Sentiment Index was 88.3, up from 84.9 at the end of March and 86.5 in the middle of April. Inflation expectations readings may steal the show, especially at the longer term horizon. The median inflation expectation five years ahead was 2.7% in April, down from 2.8% in March. It has been at 2.7% in six of the last 12 months. It has not been above 2.8% since August 2014.

Also at 10:00, the Census Bureau will report business inventories for March. These are forecast by consensus to be up 0.3% on the month, having slowed from a 0.5% increase between January and February.

The New York Fed will provide its Staff Nowcast for the Q2 change in real GDP at 11:15. As of May 7, the model estimated growth of +5.07% q/q AR. The Atlanta Fed will follow a short time later with its GDPNow model estimate, which last projected growth of +11.0% q/q AR.

Rounding out the data, Baker Hughes will announce its count of active oil rigs at 13:00. At last check, there were 344 units adding to production, an increase of two on the week and 52 more than in the same week one year earlier.

The only event listing is a 13:00 appearance by Dallas Fed President Kaplan (nonvoter, dovish) who will participate in a virtual, moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.

From 10:10 to 10:30, the Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $12.425 bn in Treasury coupons in the 0- to 2.25-year sector, conduct a reverse repo operation at 13:15 and a repo operation at 13:45.