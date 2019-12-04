US GOVTS WRAP-Trading the Trump triangle, where loose lips, sink ships

By Duncan Balsbaugh

* Dreaded Hook Overnight, Talks Back On * Next For The Risk-Off-n-On Rollercoaster * Neutral Bias Trading The Trump Triangle * Thursday Claims, Intl Trade, FO, Fedspeak

For most of Wednesday, traders dodged headlines, in case they were tapebombs, after doing the rollercoaster loop-de-loop risk back on. The NATO summit produced a few doozies, from "brain dead” to “delinquent” to “nasty” to “two-faced”. So far there have been no aircraft or ships sunk, like in the Bermuda Triangle. Then again, loose lips, sink ships, so stay tuned.

Overnight the leveraged legion was ripped anew, an about face on the trade talk front. Indeed it was a Bloomberg version of a sources story. The news wire said “people familiar with the talks” suggest the U.S. and China are nearer to an agreement on the degree to which tariffs would be rolled back. Spoos soared some 30 handles, while 10s touched 1.791%.

Yields were already headed higher out of Asia, as China growth data surprised to the upside. November China Caixin Services PMI jumped to 53.5 from 51.1 in October And the composite PMI strengthened to 53.2 in November from 52.0 in October. The Europe trade too witnessed some stronger PMIs, if not mixed, and yields trimmed.

The stateside trade quickly went student body ‘lift’, the offer, on a weaker than expected ADP employment print. November jobs were up only 67k, versus expectations of 140k. The miss was the greatest since May. 10s touched 1.73% on the dour data read. Yields poked back up towards the highs after Trump at the NATO summit sounded moderately confident about China, discussions with China going well, “we’ll see”. But not so hot with Europe, “the EU is one of the more difficult deals we have”.

Navigation in the Trump Triangle has not been easy either, especially for the leveraged legion in both stocks and bonds. Chopped liver. Over the past several sessions, tapebombs on Trump and trade have been more like video game wars, than the tamer reality show on 24/7.

Global markets are primed, looking for higher stocks and yields, from the one-two punch that they believe will light the match for a reflation trade. One is of course the signing of phase one, and two the animal spirits engaged after a deal, especially in business and capital investment.

Markets remain convinced the match will be lit. Trump needs a win. And global data in China and Europe have appeared stronger, if not deteriorating anymore. Therein lies another reason to remain optimistic for a deal, likely later in January. Waiting could cost China’s nascent recovery. China’s manufacturing exodus to cheaper Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, et al, was underway before the Trump tariffs. And accelerates with no deal.

That Trump triangle is also evident on the charts, for the daily candlestick in 10s. The triangle or pennant formation has not been broken over the past month. Top-side of the Trump 10s Triangle is resistance at 1.849%, with a bottom bound playing support at 1.703%.

The tactical bias is that of a neutral to defensive range trader favoring the selling of strength with stops at new highs. Look for a range of 1.82% to 1.75% in the 10-year. The strategic bias is long a 50% position in the WI 1-year from 1.535% versus a 50% 2-year short at 1.568%. A 50% WI 1-yr long from 1.535% was exited at 1.52% for a 1.5 bps profit. The curve bias is in a 6-month/1-year flattener (at 1.525% vs.1.5625%) A 2-year short in the previous 1s/2s steepener from 1.574% was covered at 1.556% for a 1.8 bps loss.

Wednesday witnessed the ADP National Employment Report for November said the U.S. economy added 67k jobs in the private sector last month, less than half what economists surveyed by Reuters had expected (mkt +140k). ADP revised its estimate of October private payrolls growth to +121k (from +125k). November marked ADP's lowest initial projection since May 2019 (+27k), which underestimated the initial BLS count of 90k. So far this year, ADP has overestimated the BLS count seven times (by an average 63k) and underestimated five times (by an average 59k).

According to ADP, small business employment rose 11k, with companies of 1-19 employees shedding 15k and companies of 20-49 employees adding 25k. Employment among medium businesses (50-499 employees) rose 29k, and employment among large businesses rose 27k. Small business employment has now fallen by 80k (-0.2%) since April, with losses in six of the last seven months.

Goods-producing industries supposedly lost 18k jobs last month, split evenly between natural resources and mining (-6k), construction (-6k), and manufacturing (-6k). Employment in service-providing industries supposedly increased by 85k, even though there were fewer new jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities (-15k) and information (-8k). The bulk of the employment growth went to the health care and social assistance (+36k), followed by leisure and hospitality (+18k).

The final November Markit Services PMI reading was 51.6, the highest since July, but unchanged from the flash estimate; there has not been an upward revision from flash to final since July. We consider it a bit of good news if not good luck, as the November final has been lower than its flash in seven of the last 10 years and in five of the last six years.

With a Manufacturing PMI of 52.6, the Composite index for November was 51.8. That was up from 50.7 in October, 50.9 in September, and 50.6 in August. It was almost one point better than the trailing 3-month average (50.8) and a half-point better than the trailing 6-month average (51.3). It was yet 3.0 points worse than the Composite index in November 2018.

The ISM Nonmanufacturing PMI (NMI) for November was 53.9, a 0.8-point decrease from October's level. Economists surveyed by Reuters called for the NMI to decrease just 0.2-point. Despite the miss relative to consensus, November's result left the Q4 average at 54.3, the same as the Q3 average.

Two of the NMI's four components rose between October and November, while the other two declined. The largest drag came from the business activity index, which fell 5.4 points to 51.6 in November, the lowest in 10 years. Over the last 12 months, the business activity index has lost 12.7 points, the worst year-on-year comparison since December 2008 (-14.9 points y/y).

The business activity index failed to capture the 1.5-point rise in the new orders index, which at 57.1 in November was the highest in three months. The employment index also improved for a second straight month. It rose 1.8 points in November after gaining 3.3 points in October. The employment index barely signaled expansion in September (50.4, a 5.5-year low). The supplier deliveries index lost 1.0 point to stand at 51.5 in November, where October's index was the highest in eight months.

The imports index slipped for a fourth straight month, this time by 3.5 points (the largest decline of the four). At 45.0 in November, the imports index was the lowest since July 2012 (44.5) and second lowest since July 2009 (45.0), the first month out of the Great Recession. During that recession (from December 2007 to June 2009), the imports index averaged 45.7.

Both the ISM PMI and the ISM NMI printed below expectations in November. The total-economy ISM index (a weighted average of 9.9% manufacturing and 90.1% nonmanufacturing) was 53.3 in November, down from 54.1 in October but up from 52.1 in September. Likewise, the latest value was below the long-term average (54.4) but still meaningfully above the expansion/contraction line (50.0).

Thursday’s treasuries trade offers a pair of insights on how net exports and business fixed investment in October will impact middling GDP growth in the fourth quarter. The data start, however, with the 07:30 release of November job cuts tallied by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray, and Christmas. In October, about one-third of the 50,275 announced layoffs came in the computer industry. Only two other industries (out of 29) had more than 3,000 layoffs in that month: Healthcare (5,400) and Retail (6,127).

Labor market anecdotes continue at 08:30 with the weekly jobless claims figures. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect there were 215k initial jobless claims filed in the week ended November 30, an increase of 2k on the week. The market consensus puts continued claims (in the week ended November 23) at 1.650 mn, a 10k increase on the week.

Also at 08:30, the international trade balance is forecast by consensus to be a deficit of $48.70 bn, the smallest shortfall since June 2018 ($47.43 bn). It would be 7.1% narrower than the deficit in September 2019 ($52.45 bn) and 14.1% narrower than the deficit in October 2018 ($56.69 bn). As of November 26 and the release of the advance economic indicators report, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model estimated that net exports would add 0.38-percentage point to what it saw as real GDP growth of 1.4% in Q4.

The Census Bureau will publish October factory orders data at 10:00, where the consensus forecast calls for an increase in total orders of 0.3% m/m. That would follow a 0.6% m/m decrease in the prior month and be the first advance in three months. It assumes nondurable goods orders will have risen by at least 0.1%, which would be a second straight monthly increase.

The Atlanta Fed will use the trade and factory orders figures to update its GDPNow model estimate for the Q4 change in real GDP. In the latest update on December 2, the economy was projected to grow by 1.3% this quarter, mostly thanks to a 1.2-percentage point contribution from personal consumption expenditures.

For events, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles (voter, hawkish) bill be back on Capitol Hill at 10:00 to testify on "Oversight of Financial Regulators", this time before the Senate Banking Committee. Of interest, former Fed Governor Tarullo and several senior market experts will be at the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy to debate what happened in the repo markets in September and why — and what, if anything, the Fed or other regulators should do about it.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of next Monday’s 13- and 26-week bill auctions, expected to be an unchanged package of $42 bn and $36 bn for the two maturities, respectively. Also at 11:00, Treasury will announce details of the mid-month coupon auctions, estimated to be another $78 bn package consisting of $38 bn of 3-year notes, $24 bn reopened 10-year notes, and $16 reopened 30-year bonds.

For open market operations, the Desk will conduct a 14-day term repo operation (min $35 bn) at 08:15 and an overnight repo operation (min $120 bn) at 08:45. At 11:00, the Desk will close its reinvestment purchase of up to $2.225 bn in Treasury coupons in the December 6, 2039 to December 5, 2049 maturity range.

At 11:30, the Treasury Department will auction $40 bn 4-week and $35 bn 8-week bills. This is the fourth straight week in which Treasury has cut the size of the 4-week bill offering by $5 bn, making this the smallest auction of this tenor in 18 weeks. The size of the 8-week bill is unchanged on the week but is also the lowest in 18 weeks.

