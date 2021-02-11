US GOVTS WRAP - Sloppy tail 30s sale, likely the foreign bid was weak

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 11 (IFR)

* Overnight Rally leads To Sloppy 30s Sale

* Concession Lost 30s Sale Tale Of A Tale

* Trading Bias Neutral better Strength Seller

* Friday UMichigan Cons Sentiment, Williams

A tale of two trades for treasuries Thursday. Quite quiet overnight with Japan and China on holiday, until into the UK/Europe open. A robust rally was underway led by bunds, following in the footsteps of the bull flattener seen stateside Wednesday. The resulting rally yanked yields on 30-year treasuries to 1.898%. But that was it for the rally. For the rest of the morning yields chopped higher and steeper. By midday 30-year yields hit 1.94%, but soon started a 2 bps slide to near 1.92%, mainly as specs covered shorts.

The pre auction action rally spooked more shorts into covering, laying the groundwork for a sloppy sale. Indeed the auction tailed 1 bps at 1.933%, even though auction yields were the highest in a year. We believe the foreign bid was to blame. Note in the Auction Call we advised the foreign bid was the “scale tipper”. In January foreign awards totaled over $4.9 bn. Today we’d be surprised if it were $3 bn. Indirects were quite light on the bid, tendering only $16.6 bn versus $20.6 bn for the smaller $24 bn January 30s.

Treasury auctioned $27 bn in first generation 30-year bonds, resulting in a less aggressively bid sale with a 1 bps tail above the screens vs. the last-trade/mid-market at 13:00 ET. End users (Indirect/Direct bidders) combined for a near average award of 77.8% of the issue (six new auction average 77.1%), leaving dealers a near average 22.2% vs (average 22.9%). The bid to cover ratio was below average at 2.18 vs. 2.27 seen in the six prior new auctions.

The trading bias is flat after covering the Outlook advised 30s auction short from 1.91% in the auction at 1.933%. Now neutral a better strength sellerinto the post auction distribution process. Look for a range of 1.97% to 1.92% in 30s.

For Thursday’s data a poor showing in the labor market, as initial jobless claims came in above expectations for the February 6 week. The were down 19k to 793k, but that compares poorly with the forecast consensus of 757k, and the prior week was revised up to 812k from 779k. Continued claims for the January 30 week sank 145k, but those too were above expectations, at 4.545 mn vs. 4.490 mn. At least they have fallen in 19 of the past 20 weeks, suggesting ongoing progress (if sluggish) on the unemployment rate.

Data from the January 23 week showed a rare decline in extended benefits, which had risen from just 713k in the last week of December to 1.70 mn in the January 16 week. They were down 50k in the latest number, the first dip in nine weeks. On the more distressing side, pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were up 1.50 mn (21%) to 8.72 mn, a 7-week high, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims were up 1.17 mn (33%) to 4.78 mn, a 6-week high.

Friday is another light day for data and events. At 10:00, the University of Michigan will publish its preliminary February Survey of Consumers, which is forecast by consensus to produce a Consumer Sentiment Index of 80.7. In January, the preliminary CSI was 79.2 and the final CSI was 79.0. In a smaller subset of forecasters from the Reuters poll, median estimates have the Current Conditions index moving up 1.3 points to 88.0 and the Expectations index rising 1.7 points to 75.7. Bond investors will once again hone in on the two inflation expectations readings. In the late-January survey, the median expected inflation rate one year ahead was 3.0%, while the median expected inflation rate five years ahead was 2.7%. Both were up from 2.5% readings in December.

The New York Fed will update its Staff Nowcast model estimate for the Q1 change in real GDP at 11:15. Last Friday, the model projected Q1 growth of +6.79% q/q AR. Finally, at 13:00, Baker Hughes will report its tally of oil rigs active as of February 10. One week earlier, there were 299 units adding to production, an increase of four on the week and the most in 40 weeks. It was but still 377 fewer than in the same week a year earlier.

At 10:00, New York Fed President Williams (voter, centrist) will moderate a discussion of a fiscal policy paper written by former CBO Director Peter Orszag, former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, and Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.

At 10:30, the Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $12.825 bn in Treasury coupons in the 0- to 2.25-year sector. At 13:45, the Desk will conduct an over-the-weekend repo operation with an aggregate limit of $500 bn.