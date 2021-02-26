US GOVTS WRAP - Reflation rout exposes market structure/depth/liquidity problems

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 26 (IFR)

* 30s Rally To 2.108%, 5s/30s Flatten To 138 Bps

* Market Structure Issues Remain, Market Depth Bad

* Trading Bias Flat, Consolidation To Two Way Trade

* Monday ISM Mfg, Construction Spending, Fedspeak

The ripping reflation trade turned reflation rout, remained in full bloom friday. As we advised via our Wrap title yesterday, the “wild whipsaw after the sloppy 7s sale” indeed “show short term capitulation for shorts.” Shorts and steepeners that were so in the money that it takes multiple standard deviation moves to shake them out. 30-year yields reached all the way to 2.108% into the futures close as Spoos slid about 50 handles into the regular close. 5s/30s flattened hard destroying steepeners closing in the 138 bps handle, below the 50 day mover for the first time since November. It took a long slog on the stairs of over a month to get from 140 bps to 167 bps. But the round trip back below 140 bps, was in the express elevator down, in less than 48 hours. And presto, all of a sudden Fed Chair Powell will speak at the WSJ Jobs Summit Thursday March 5 around midday.

Whilst there’s considerable blood running in the Street, it may feel worse to be the Fed. Amidst the gargantuan runup in federal debt that will likely see another $5 tn in stimulus this year, the Fed faces the unenviable task of propping up the biggest everything bubble in history. While also having to be on guard to prevent temporary inflation from becoming not transient. Though the bull flattener reflation rout reversal continued today, it continued to cast a spotlight on the lack of market depth in both directions. The market structure continued to show the increased lack of liquidity.

As Citi says “Tcosts [transaction costs] have rapidly risen (by almost x2 in USTs) with an accompanying collapse in order book depth (by 50%). This is also feeding through to UST cash (bid/offer 25% higher on the week) and USD swaps (bid/offer x2 higher). Stresses are also feeding through into UK, Canada and Australian rates with Tcosts now at x1.5, but the impact on Europe rates is smaller”. Further in terms of market disfunction, look what happened at the 7-year auction, a disaster for primary dealers. They bought $25 bn, near double that of January as the Indirect bid was only half of January. Sure seems that the market malfunctioning could ultimately cause the Fed to increase purchases.

And given the auction trouble with only larger sized auctions to come given coming stimulus, we suspect the Fed has another dovish policy lever to pull, soon in March. And perhaps it has been a factor contributing to the reflation tantrum. The SLR exemptions (Supplementary Leverage Ratio) are due for a decision in March, as Powell spoke of in his testimony. Not extending these exemptions would be worst for the belly. That reserves have been growing so strongly is all due to the Fed, and is a serious crimping of big bank balance sheets without the exemptions. We cannot imagine given the obvious damage to market structure and potential liquidity carnage like last March, that the Fed won’t extend the exemptions. To not do so would kill bank demand for treasuries right when it’s needed most.

The trading bias is flat looking for a two way trade, trading around Fedspeak then February jobs Friday. Look for a range of 2.21% to 2.10% range in 30s.

For data Friday featured January Personal Income and Outlays data from the BEA, though the most surprising thing about it was how unsurprising it was. Despite the fact that the forces affecting the numbers (the late-December stimulus, a sharp decline from the peak in COVID-19 cases) could have been expected to make for larger than usual errors, the analyst consensus was pretty darn close, with income (mkt +9.5% m/m) up 10.0% and consumption (mkt +2.5% m/m) up 2.4%. Core PCE price inflation (mkt +0.2% m/m, +1.4% y/y) was just a touch hotter than expected, managing to just barely round up to +0.3% m/m and +1.5% y/y. As with after the CARES Act, savings spiked, this time from 13.4% to 20.5%, which should allow consumer spending to remain high for a good while even in the absence of further stimulus.

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index was also not far from expectations, rising 0.6 to 76.8 (mkt 76.5). The Current Conditions index was unchanged between the two surveys (86.2), but down 0.5-point from the end of January, while the expectations index improved 0.9-point to 70.7 – but that was still down 3.3 points from the end of January and 21.4 points below the February 2020 index value. Key for markets, the median inflation expectation one year ahead stayed at 3.3% and the median expectation five years ahead stayed at 2.7%.

The Chicago Business Barometer (AKA Chicago PMI) was the most significant surprise of the day, and not too large of one. Its headline index (mkt 61.1) dipped 4.3 points to 59.5. Unfortunately for near-term expectations, the New Orders index took the largest dive among the 'main five' numbers, down 11 points to its lowest since August (however, Backlogs rose to its highest since October 2017). That was followed by Production, down 9.3. Employment was up 5.7, hitting a 16-month high, though it was still below 50 (indicating contraction), as it has been every month since July 2019.

The Advance Economic Indicators report for January had the international goods trade deficit widening from $83.2 bn to $83.7 bn, on a 1.4% ($1.9 bn) increase in exports but 1.1% ($2.5 bn) rise in imports. The data are unlikely to much affect GDP tracking estimates. Only two of six major exports categories saw increases, a 5.5% jump in industrial supplies and 3.9% gain in capital goods. Five of six import categories saw gains, the odd man out being motor vehicles (-4.7%), following a bigger jump (6.3%) in December.

That report also showed a 0.6% decline in retail inventories, which surprised us given the 5.3% spike in sales. In fact, excluding motor vehicles and parts dealers, inventories edged down only 0.2%. Autos saw a 1.4% drop. Wholesale inventories managed a 1.3% jump, achieving a positive y/y growth rate (+0.5%). Durables were up 1.3% and nondurables were up 1.4%.

The ISM Milwaukee PMI rose from 56.87 in December to 61.07 in February (January data were omitted due to small sample size). The six-month outlook on market conditions showed a downward shift in negative expectations compared with December and November. In February, approximately 40% of respondents expect positive conditions, 50% expect conditions to remain the same and 10% of the respondents expect conditions to worsen within the next six months.

The New York Fed’s Q1 GDP Nowcast improved 38 bps on the week, to +8.68% annualized. The largest positive contributors were real personal consumption (+0.38 pp), manufacturers’ durables inventories (+0.13 pp), and real disposable personal income (+0.11 pp), while the only significant decline was in wholesalers’ inventories (-0.24 pp). The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow was remarkably similar, dropping to +8.8% from +9.6% on Thursday and +9.5% last Friday.

Monday is a bit busier than the typical start to a trading week. At 09:45, Markit will release its final February Manufacturing PMI. The flash index for February was 58.5, whereas the final index for January was 59.2. The story in the flash release for February, however, was the 8.2-point jump in the input prices index to 73.3, the highest since April 2011. Meanwhile, the output prices index hit its highest since July 2008.

The Institute for Supply Management will follow at 10:00 with its Manufacturing PMI for February, for which the Reuters poll consensus looks for a 0.1-point drift higher to 58.8. Although not scientific, we note that since last April, prints in even-numbered months have surpassed the consensus forecast, often by several points. Conversely, prints in odd-numbered months have consistently been below the market consensus, often by less than a point.

Also at 10:00, the Census Bureau will release January data on construction put in place. In December, construction spending rose 1.0% m/m to a record high $1.490 tn. The Reuters poll consensus calls for a further increase of 0.8% m/m in January, compared to trailing 3-month average growth of +1.3%. Almost all of the gain in construction spending over the last 12 months has come from the residential sector, which was up 20.7% y/y through December.

The Atlanta Fed will post another update to its GDPNow model estimate shortly after 11:00. As of February 26, the model was projecting Q1 real GDP growth of +8.8% q/q AR, about double the growth rate reported for the final quarter of 2020.

Throughout the day, automobile manufacturers will report unit vehicle sales for February. Total vehicle sales in January worked out to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.628 mn, with domestic passenger car sales at 2.691 mn and domestic light truck sales of 10.089 mn.

For events, there are two regional Fed presidents and one Fed governor scheduled to make virtual appearances. All three have votes on this year’s FOMC. At 09:00, New York Fed President Williams (voter, centrist) will deliver opening remarks before a webinar on “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”; he will later offer closing remarks. At 09:05, Fed Governor Brainard (voter, dovish) speaks on "Financial Stability" before a virtual conference held by the Institute of International Bankers. At 14:00, Atlanta Fed President Bostic (nonvoter, dovish) will give opening remarks at a webinar on "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Housing". Later in the same event, Bostic will moderate a conversation and participate in a panel with Cleveland Fed President Mester (nonvoter, hawk) and Minneapolis Fed Kashkari (nonvoter, dove).

The Desk will hold a TIPS pass from 11:00 to 11:20 in which it will purchase up to $2.425 bn of inflation-protected securities in the 1- to 7.5-year sector. The Desk will conduct its usual round of overnight repos at 13:45.

The Treasury Department will auction $54 bn 13-week and $51 bn 26-week bills at 11:30. The $210 bn in Treasury coupons auctioned over the last 12 days will settle, raising $139.093 bn in new cash.