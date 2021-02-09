US GOVTS WRAP - Rally reverses at 1.918% 30s, back to strength selling for supply

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 9 (IFR)

* Oversold Rally Reverses After 30s Touch 1.918%

* 3s Sale Strong, Cautiously Optimistic For 10s/30s

* Trading Bias Back To Strength Seller For Supply

* Wednesday CPI, WI, TB, Powell, $41 Bn 10s Sale

The rally from oversold and over-steep conditions continued in Tuesday’s treasuries trade. By 10:00 ET 30s touched 1.918% and the 5s/30s yield curve spread staked 144.6 bps tights. However from there, shorts commenced concession selling again, with 30s back to 1.95% by the close. And 5s/30s treading above 147 bps getting set for the long duration supply ($41 bn 10s tomorrow, $27 bn 30s Thursday). As advised we sold our remaining one third long into the 1.92% handle this morning. As well the 5s/30s yield curve spread reached our watch levels. “Look for support in 5s/30s near the February 4 low (145.7 bps), 8 day moving average trading pivot (144.5 bps) and trend line support (former resistance 144.6 bps)”.

And we just missed by a hair our levels to sell strength as advised in the Outlook “now with chunky long duration on the doorstep, we look for strength selling opportunities so we’ll start in the 1.91%/1.90% handles. The February 4 low 1.916%, January 12 high 1.915%, 8 day mover trading pivot 1.910%.” Look to raise sell strength levels to 1.93%/1.92% handles. Today’s 3s were strong which offers cautious optimism for 10s and 30s. Treasury auctioned $58 bn in new 3-year notes at 0.196%, a 0.1 bps stop through the screens below the last trade/mid-market quote at 13:00 ET. Today's auction had an on average 2.39 bid-to-cover ratio vs. the 2.39 average in the prior six auctions. Awards to end users (Indirect and Direct bidders) combined for an above average 68.8%, versus the six-auction average at 64.4%. Dealers were awarded a below average 31.2% vs. an average allotment of 35.6%.

The trading bias is a strength seller for the 10s and 30s auctions, looking at the 1.93% to 1.92% handles to set up for supply. Look for a range of 1.98% to 1.92% in 30s.

In Tuesday’s treasuries trade before domestic markets opened, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index slipped another 0.9 to 95.0 in January, an even three points under its 47-year average. It was the third straight decline and the lowest value since May’s 94.4. Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined seven points to a net -23%, the lowest level since November 2013 (-25)%. The net percent of owners expecting better business conditions has fallen 55 points over the past four months. Sales expectations for the next three months declined two points to a net -6%. Likewise, earnings trends over the past three months declined two points to a net -16%. In all, four of the 10 Index components declined, two improved, and four were unchanged.

On the staler side, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report had openings growing from a revised 6.572 mn (was 6.527 mn) to 6.646 mn, well over the expected 6.500 mn. That was enough to lift the job openings rate a tenth-point to 4.5%, back to what it was in October. Compare December 2019’s 4.1%. Despite the positive news on openings, the hires level went down nearly 400k between November (5.935 mn) and December (5.539 mn). This caused the hires rate to fall to 3.9% in December, from 4.2% from August to November. In December 2019, the hires rate was 3.9%.

Redbook’s weekly Same Store Sales index deteriorated, with its m/m measure down from -1.6% to -2.5% and the y/y measure down from +4.4% to +0.7%. The latter’s the lowest it’s been since the week of September 11’s -1.2%.



Highlights on Wednesday’s trading calendar include the CPI report and Fed Chair Powell’s appearance at the Economic Club of New York. First up, at 07:00, will be the MBA’s weekly mortgage application indices covering the February 6 week. After popping to a 12.5-year high 348.2 in the January 15 week, the purchase index has hovered around 334.4 for the past two weeks. The latest refinancing index (4746.2) was the highest in 44 weeks.

At 08:30, the CPI for January is forecast by consensus to be up 0.3% m/m overall and 0.2% m/m after excluding food and energy items. The year-on-year advances for both measures would be +1.5%. In December, the all-items index increased 0.4% m/m and 1.4% y/y, while the core index advanced 0.1% m/m and 1.6% y/y.

The Census Bureau will report December wholesale trade figures at 10:00, where economists surveyed by Reuters expect inventories increased by 0.1% m/m and sales increased by 0.5% m/m. At 10:30, the Energy Information Administration will publish the Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Among seven energy analysts polled by Reuters, the consensus anticipates a 1.34-million-barrel build in stocks of crude oil.

The Cleveland Fed will issue its Median CPI for January at 11:00. In December, the median CPI rose 0.1% m/m, matching the growth of the official core CPI. Also at 11:00 comes the Refinitiv IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for February. It last stood at 50.87, the third highest reading in the pandemic era but about 3.5% below the October 2020 reading (52.64) and almost 20% below its January 2020 reading (63.42). Shortly after 11:00, the Atlanta Fed will release an update to its GDPNow model estimate for the Q1 change in real GDP. As of Friday, February 5, the model was projecting growth of +4.6% q/q AR.

The Monthly Treasury Statement arrives at 14:00. On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the federal government incurred a deficit of $165 bn in January 2021, $132 bn more than the deficit in January 2020. If not for shifts in the timing of certain federal payments that otherwise would have been due on a holiday or weekend, the deficit in January 2021 would have been $211 bn, compared with a deficit of less than $1 bn in January 2020.

Also at 14:00, Fed Chair Powell (voter, centrist) will speak on the state of the U.S. labor market before a virtual webinar hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

In the open market, the Desk will purchase up to $1.75 bn in Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector at 10:30, and conduct an overnight repo operation at 13:45.

The Treasury Department will auction $25 bn 105-day and $30 bn 154-day cash management bills at 11:30, and then auction $41 bn new 10-year notes at 13:00.