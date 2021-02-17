US GOVTS WRAP - Rally after retail sales beat stalled by sloppy 20s, 30s close at 2.05%

By Duncan Balsbaugh

From the 2.11% handle high in 30s overnight it was all downhill for yields in bull flattening fashion. Until retail sales beat expectations by a mile, and within minutes 30s threatened 2.10%. However that was it, as soon some huge ultra bond blocks were scooped and an energetic rally ensued. Within about an hour 30-year yields tumbled to 2.031%. And remained trading in the 2.03% and 2.04% handles for the next three plus hours, during which we sold our long as advised. Soon however yields surged on quite weak end user demand, even with the issue at record cheaps and steeps.

Treasury auctioned $27 bn in first generation 20-year bonds, to a very unaggressive reception sporting a 2.3 bps tail above the screens result vs. the last-trade/mid-market at 13:00 ET. End users (Indirect/Direct bidders) combined for 70.9% of the issue leaving dealers 29.1%. The bid to cover ratio was 2.15 vs. 2.35 average, which was the lowest in the new series. Primary dealers were saddled with their largest load (29.1%), with Indirects taking nearly $2 bn less than the same sized sale in November. Clearly long duration demand is nervous, but 30-year yields closed near 2.05% as FOMC Minutes were innocuous.

Most participants expected that the December stimulus and likely additional stimulus coming with anticipated continued progress in vaccinations would lead to a “sizable boost in economic activity”. However with economic activity and employment were currently well below levels consistent with achieving maximum employment “Participants judged that it was likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved.” With more tamping down of taper talk “Participants emphasized that it was important to abstract from temporary factors affecting inflation -- such as low past levels of prices dropping out of measures of annual price changes or relative price increases in some sectors brought about by supply constraints or disruptions -- in judging whether inflation was on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.”

The trading bias is flat after selling the 30s long in the 2.04% and 2.03% handles as advised for a 5 bps profit, now neutral to observe if yields hold recent fresh highs. Look for a range of 2.09% to 2.02% in 30s.

In data Wednesday witnessed January retail sales, which saw total sales (mkt +1.1% m/m) surging 5.3%, ex-autos sales (mkt +1.0% m/m) up 5.9%, and the control group (mkt +0.8% m/m) up 6.0%. Those ordinarily incredible readings are the result of late-December fiscal relief and unemployment extension, the prospect of greater stimulus to come under a fully Democratic legislature, and seasonal adjustment factors being inappropriate to the times. Gains were well distributed, with strong gains in sectors that one would expect to benefit from the still heavy pandemic season (e.g. nonstore retailers up 11.0%) but also sectors such as food services and drinking places (+6.9%) which benefited from it receding.

Industrial production was also up more than expected, if not nearly so much so as retail sales; total output was up 0.9% overall (mkt +0.5% m/m) and 1.0% in factory output alone (mkt +0.7% m/m). That keeps the sector on pace to recover to pre-pandemic activity levels a little before expectations back at the end of Q2, before mid-2021. Total output is now down 1.9% from its February peak, and manufacturing is down only 1.0%. December's overall increase was revised down a bit, from +1.6% to +1.3%, but with revisions to prior months the December level was up 0.4% from what we saw in the prior release. December factory output was unrevised at +0.9%, but prior month revisions left it up 0.6%.

Yet another release bringing higher than expected numbers, the Producer Price Index for final demand (PPI-FD) jumped 1.3% m/m in January, the largest 1-month advance since the index began in December 2009. It was larger than the four previous monthly increases combined. The spike far exceeded market expectations (e: +0.4%) and followed increases of 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November. That puts the 3-month annualized rate at +6.7%, also a record. For the 12 months ended January 2021, PPI-FD rose 1.7%, the largest year-on-year increase since January 2020 (+2.0%). Two-thirds of the January advance in prices for final demand can be traced to a 1.3% rise in the index for final demand services. One-fourth of that advance can be traced to a 9.4% rise in prices for portfolio management. Prices for transportation and warehousing services rose 1.3%, the most since last June. Prices for "other" services shot up 1.4%, more than in the previous five months combined.

The National Association of Home Builders' Housing Market Index ticked up a point to 84 for February, having been expected to hold at 83. It's down from November's series high of 90, but still the sixth straight month in a row in which the index was 83 or above; prior to that, the record high was only 78. The easing pandemic, strong demand, low mortgage rates, and continually dwindling supply of existing homes for sale are keeping froth high among builders. Still, the NAHB saw signs of trouble, with lumber prices hitting record highs, supply chain issues, and ‘regulatory risks’.

The Census Bureau valued manufacturers’ and trade inventories for December at an end-of-month level of $1,971.7 bn, up 0.6% from November 2020, but down 2.6% from December 2019. The Bureau estimated trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for December at $1,494.2 bn, up 0.8% from November 2020 and up 2.5% from December 2019. The total business inventories/sales ratio at the end of December was 1.32, the same as in November (and each month since August 2020), but down from December 2019’s 1.39.

FRB Dallas President Kaplan (non-voter, hawkish) said that managing the pandemic and vaccinating against coronavirus variants is still the number 1 economic concern, and further fiscal stimulus would, all things equal, bolster growth, employment, and inflation. However, looking further into the future, he said that it would be healthier to wean ourselves from extraordinary Fed policy as soon as possible, something that other Fed speakers have consistently downplayed.

Minutes of the FOMC meeting held on January 26-27 showed most participants expected that the stimulus provided by the passage of the CAA in December, the likelihood of additional fiscal support, and anticipated continued progress in vaccinations would lead to a sizable boost in economic activity. They noted, however, that economic activity and employment were currently well below levels consistent with achieving maximum employment. Some participants observed that we would likely see 12-month PCE inflation move above the 2% target temporarily due to base effects, but otherwise it would move consistently with the Committee’s objectives over time.

While not the geyser of data released on Wednesday, Thursday has four indicators of interest to markets, all of them gushing forth at 08:30. Perhaps first in importance, initial jobless claims filed in the February 15 week are forecast by consensus to drop 28k to 765k. Continued claims, being reported for the February 8 week, are supposed to have decreased 132k to 4.413 mn.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish trade price indices for January, putting a finer point on the month’s inflation readings. The Reuters poll consensus has the import price index climbing 1.0% m/m last month, to follow a 0.9% advance in the prior month. Meanwhile, the export price index is believed to have risen by 0.8% m/m in January, slightly slower than its 1.1% advance in December.

The Census Bureau will report new construction activity for January, where housing starts are forecast by consensus to slow 0.7% m/m to a 1.658 mn seasonally adjusted annual rate and building permits are supposed to have declined 1.5% m/m to a 1.679 mn SAAR. Starts have surpassed the market consensus in each of the past three months, and they are already at their highest level in 14 years. Permits surprised to the upside in the last two months and in four of the last six months. They too are at the highest pace since late 2006.

Finally, the Philadelphia Fed will release February results from its monthly Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. The diffusion index for current activity increased from a revised reading of 9.1 in December to 26.5 in January. Economists surveyed by Reuters have the index falling to 20.0 in February. IFR Markets, the second best forecaster for the series over the past year, has the index pulling back only 1.5 points to 25.0.

The Energy Information Administration will publish the Weekly Petroleum Status Report at 11:00. Energy analysts surveyed by Reuters expect market inventories of crude oil decreased another 2.4 mmb in the February 12 week, extending the string of weekly draws to four; inventories have risen in only one week in 2021 so far.

Two more dovish FOMC participants have virtual public appearances on Thursday, though neither are expected to rouse markets. At 08:00, Fed Governor Brainard (voter, dovish) will speak on "Climate Change" before a U.S. Climate Change Summit hosted by the Institute of International Finance. At 10:00, Atlanta Fed President Bostic (nonvoter, dovish) will participate in a conversation on "Tackling Educational Inequity" before a GameChangers video event. Away from the Fed, IMF spokesperson Rice will brief reporters on global economic developments at 10:30.

At 10:30, the Fed’s Open Markets Desk will complete a purchase of up to $6.025 bn in Treasury coupons in the 4.5- to 7-year sector. At 13:45, the Desk will conduct an overnight repo operation.

The Treasury Department has a series of supply announcements to make at 11:00. These will include 13- and 26-week bills (e: $57/54 bn) for auction on Monday, February 22; a 52-week bill (e: $34 bn) for auction on Tuesday, February 23, along with 42- and 119-day CMBs (e: $30/30 bn); a reopening of the 2-year FRN (e: $26 bn) for auction on Wednesday, February 24; plus 2-, 5-, and 7-year notes (e: $60/61/62 bn) to be auctioned in the middle of next week. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 4-week and $30 bn 8-week bills, and at 13:00, Treasury will auction $9 bn in new 30-year TIPS.