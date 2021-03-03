US GOVTS WRAP - Morning USTs yield surge subdued by sinking stocks and dour data

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Mar 3 (IFR)

* UST Yields Search For Fed’s Pain Point

* Evans Gets Specific On Inflation View

* Trading Bias Strength Seller Powell/Jobs

* Thursday Claims, Productivity, FO, Powell

The treasuries and rates complex remain jumpy, Wednesday witnessing a restarting of more of the bad belly yield rips. 30s hit 2.282%, 10s tagged 1.498%, while 5s neared 75bp. At least until the Nasdaq nosedived, leaving 30s at about 2.25%, 10s to 1.47%, and 5s under 73 bps. So the test of what it takes to make the Fed walk their talk remains active. Bond vigilantes are cognizant that there is no magical level, or even limit to the enormous expansion in government debt with MMT engaged by Biden, Yellen, Powell. Except for the limit of inflation. Recall left leaning, MMT embracing Larry Summers himself said current fiscal policies (incoming stimulus) could cause “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability.”

A Reuters report quote from a Hancock strategist put it bluntly “Fed members have signaled they are not worrying, so the bond market is saying If this is not your pain point, we’re going to find out what it is. Today Fed Chicago President Evans confessed his view of the Fed’s pain point, which would be the end of MMT. “Would need to see inflation exceed 2% in order to even think about starting to get nervous. It would be extraordinary if inflation got up to 3%, and if it did, it would not be a real problem. So 2.5% inflation doesn't worry me, [but] 3% on its way to 4% could be a problem.” However, the likely passage of the $1.9tn Rescue Plan stimulus has changed Evans dovish tone “I think that the fiscal stimulus that is currently being proposed, and if enacted, would be very strong, and I think that would be to the point where I would not expect we would have to change the duration aspect of these purchases.”

Better than expected GDP growth data in Australia and expectations that President Biden’s $1.9tn stimulus bill will sail through the Senate starting debate today, was enough to turn stocks and yields around overnight following gilt and bund yields higher. However not only did stocks lure buyers. The ISM Services print was the weakest in nine months, and offered a view to stagflation in the services component, representing some 75% to 80% of the US economy. The Business Activity index dumped 4.4 points to 55.5, the worst since May. New Orders plunged 9.9 points to 51.9, also the worst since May, and the second greatest 1 month decline in over 20 years. But prices soared, racing 7.6 points to 71.8, its highest since September 2008.

Survey respondents said “Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern” and “Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel”.

The trading bias is flat looking to sell strength into Powell’s speech Thursday and into February jobs Friday. Look for a range of 2.28% to 2.20% range in 30s.

Wednesday witnessed some data disappointments. Most notably, the ISM Services PMI, expected to remain at 58.7, fell to a nine-month low at 55.3. The Business Activity index (mkt 60.0) declined 4.4 points to 55.5, which was also a nine-month low. A number of survey respondents were concerned about rising commodity prices, including call-outs to building materials and steel/copper specifically. The Prices index jumped 7.6 points to 71.8, its highest since September 2008, as the Supplier Deliveries index rose 3.0 to 60.8, though the latter isn’t that impressive historically (it was 62.8 in December). Perhaps the ugliest aspect of the report was that the New Orders index sank 9.9 to 51.9, also the lowest since May. It was the second-largest one-month decline in 20.5 years of history, behind only last April’s calamitous 22.9 point plunge.

The ADP Employment Report (mkt +177k) also underperformed, showing private payrolls up only 117k. After losing 19.595 mn last March and April, the ADP’s measure has recovered 9.998 mn, which would take interminably long to make up at this rate. Goods-producing sectors contributed -14k, their worst performance since last April, with manufacturing down 14k and construction down 3k. On the services side, the 131k overall increase was divvied up principally between trade/transport/utilities (+48k), healthcare (+32k), leisure/hospitality (+26k), and professional/business services (+22k). The only major services category to see a dip was information (-3k). It was heartening to see an increase in leisure/hospitality, but it's a smaller gain than last month's +50k, and this category hasn't been nearly as awful in the ADP data as it has in the BLS reports.

In a spot of good news, the Markit Services PMI report further contradicted the ISM’s, with its Business Activity index revised up to 59.8. That’s 0.9 over the preliminary February number, 1.5 over January, and the highest since July 2014. The new business growth index also performed well, revised up to 57.72 compared with early February’s 56.90 and January’s 55.76. Unfortunately for Friday's BLS numbers, the employment index was revised down 0.44 to 50.41, putting it further down from January's 51.13, and to its lowest point since last June.

The Fed’s Beige Book report suggested that economic activity only expanded modestly over the past seven weeks in ‘most’ Fed Districts. Most businesses remained optimistic for the next 6-12 months, however, during which they expect COVID-19 vaccines to be more widely distributed. Reports on pricing power were mixed, with several Districts expecting modest price increases over the next several months. Wage increases in many Districts were seen persisting or picking up somewhat over the next several months.

Weekly numbers from the Mortgage Bankers Association had mortgage applications ticking back up 0.5% after falling 11.4% the week before. The 30-year conforming rate rose 15bp to 3.23%, its highest since early July 2020 and 38bp over the December low. According to the EIA, crude oil inventory (mkt -0.928 mmb) skyrocketed 21.563 mmb, while distillate fuel (mkt -3.035 mmb) sank 9.719 mmb and motor gasoline (mkt -2.300 mmb) plunged 13.624 mmb. The extraordinarily unusual numbers strike us as a bit suspect, likely due to dislocations caused by weather events in Gulf states.

Thursday is another preparation day for the February employment situation report coming out on Friday. At 07:30, Challenger, Gray and Christmas will report its tally of job cuts announced in February. January‘s job cuts totaled 79,552, up 3.3% from 77,030 in December and up 7.3% from the 74,164 average in the fourth quarter of 2020.

At 08:30, the Department of Labor will publish initial jobless claim filings for the February 27 week. The consensus forecast derived from the Ruiter‘s weekly economist poll is 750k, a 20k rise over the previous week, which was the lowest in 12 weeks. Continued jobless claims, filed for the February 20 week, are forecast by consensus to be 4.3 million, or 190k fewer than in the previous week and a fresh pandemic-era low.

Also at 08:30, the Labor Department will issue a revision to fourth-quarter changes in productivity and unit labor costs. The preliminary release suggested output per hour decreased by 4.8% q/q AR, while unit labor costs rose 6.8% q/q AR.

At 10:00, the Census Bureau will release January data on factory orders, for which the market expects a gain of 2.1% m/m. In December, factory orders rose 1.1% m/m overall and 1.4% m/m after excluding transportation equipment items.

At 12:05, Fed Chair Powell (voter, centrist) will participate in a livestream conversation on the U.S. economy as part of the Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit.

The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will conduct a Treasury coupon pass at 10:30, purchasing up to $1.75 bn in Treasury securities in the 20- to 30-year sector. The Desk will also conduct a round of overnight repos.

The Treasury Department has a series of supply announcements at 11:00, to include 13- and 26-week bills (e: $54/51 bn) for auction on Monday, March 8, and a 42-day cash management bill (e: $30 bn) for auction on Tuesday, March 9. Treasury will also announce details of a new 3-year note (e: $58 bn), re-opened 10-year notes (e: $38 bn), and reopened 30-year bonds (e: 24 bn) for auction next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, respectively. At 11:30, treasury will auction 30 billion each in four and eight week bills.