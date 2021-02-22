US GOVTS WRAP - Morning short covering boomerangs back to sellers on Yellen comment$

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 22 (IFR)

* Tsy Sec Yellen Headlines Reboot Bear Steepener

* Powell Testimony Likely To See Powell Pushback

* Trading Bias Small Long Adding On Dips To 2.25%

* Tues Philly/Rich/Dallas Fed, CS, FHFA, CC, $60B 2s

Quite the choppy trade for a Monday but get use to it. Volatility is building again, as equities give a look-see to what all the higher yields commotion is about. Big banks upping their growth forecasts and their stimulus package totals simultaneously, which translates to much higher yield forecasts. JPM now looks for 10s at 1.50% by midyear and 1.65% by yearend. 30s were already up to 2.19% in the overnight trade as the House moves closer to passage of the $1.9 tn Rescue Plan unveiled this weekend. The 591 page bill that includes an underground rail system to Silicon Valley should be passed by the House by Friday. Separately Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders sounded optimistic the $15 minimum wage addition could skirt the Byrd Rule.

Once into the stateside trade however there was a reversal and a rally led by bunds. ECB Chief Lagarde was in to defend against further yield increases, most bothersome given increasing strength of the euro. Saing the Governing Council is “closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields” with “swaps (OIS) rates and sovereign yields are particularly important” as “The ECB will continue to support all sectors of the economy by preserving favourable financing”. 30s bull flattened to a low of 2.12% as spec short covering competed with real money buying. But soon would boomerang back to sellers. Treasury Secretary Yellen comments the spark.

What really added fuel were comments from President Biden’s chief spending architect, Treasury Secretary Yellen. In the NY Times DealBook conference Yellen again talked about the Recovery Plan. Not just the current $1.9 tn Rescue Plan. The Recovery Plan which will total $3 tn to $4 tn since “We need to make sure that those who have been most affected aren’t permanently scarred by this crisis”. Yellen talked taxes, saying president Biden favors increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy, plus capital gains. Adding she wants to study a broad financial tax, while talking about wealth tax implementation issues.

Yellen downplayed deficit concerns from GOP leaders, “I think we have more fiscal space than we used to because of the interest rate environment, and I think we should consider using it.” Yellen did tamp down on longer maturities issuance like 100-year bonds, saying that the market “would be very tiny”, thus “probably be a very thin market”. But that Treasury is moving to longer debt. 30-year yields bear steepened in the afternoon to a fresh cycle high of 2.196%, but again was met with buying and short covering. Thus suggesting a 2.19% to 2.12%/2.11% range in 30s in the nano-term. A break above 2.19% again and we’ll scale buy handles to 2.25%. 2.25% is a psyche-bogey, and 2.20% to 2.25% sports a bounty of yield lows from October 2019 through mid January 2020.

The trading bias is a small long in 30s at 2.19%+ looking to add in the 2.20% to 2.25% handles. Look for a range of 2.22% to 2.14% in 30s.

Monday’s most timely data was the Dallas Fed’s Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey for February, which performed a little better than we’d expected, its general business activity index rising 10.2 to +17.2. Respondent comments cited the recent Texas grid failures and ongoing COVID-19 pressures on labor supply and prices, but outlooks were still bright thanks to ongoing vaccinations, strong demand, and recovery in energy prices. Some of the more notable indices were improved over January but still weaker than December (production, new orders, shipments, company outlook), but unfilled orders reached the highest level since July 2018 and prices received rose to the best since June 2018.

The other notable releases were summaries of January data. The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators index (mkt +0.5% m/m) rose 0.5% on broad-based gains, prompting them to say, “As the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 accelerates, labor markets and overall growth are likely to continue improving through the rest of this year as well.” The index was again 1.5% lower than a year ago. The Coincident index was up just 0.2% m/m (-3.5% y/y), and the lagging index slid 0.6% (-2.1% y/y).

The Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index, a weight average of 85 national indicators, improved to +0.66 in January from a revised +0.41 in December (was +0.52). Even so, the 3-month average declined from +0.60 to +0.47. Most of the change was from the personal consumption and housing category, which should be little surprise if one remembers the enormous 5.3% jump in retail sales data. That category went from contributing -0.06 to the headline in December to contributing +0.35 this month. On the other hand, a strong 0.9% gain in industrial production couldn't stop the production-related indicator contribution from falling to +0.28 from +0.37, and a return to a meager positive in payrolls growth (+49k, after December's -227k) couldn't stop the employment-related category's contribution from shrinking to +0.01 from +0.05.

Tuesday offers several economic indicators that are mostly relegated to the second tier or lower. At 08:30, the Philadelphia Fed will publish February results from its monthly Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey. In January’s survey, the diffusion index for general business activity at the firm level was -14.3, the first negative reading since May 2020 (-31.8) and a third sequential monthly deterioration. Redbook will update its weekly same-store sales index at 08:55 covering the February 20 week. As of the February 13 week, the index showed a decline of 0.9% m/m, but an increase of 4.0% y/y.

The top of the 09:00 hour brings December data on home prices. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index is forecast by consensus to show gains of 1.3% m/m and 9.9% y/y in December, to follow increases of 1.4% m/m and 9.15 y/y in November. Meanwhile, the FHFA House Price Index is coming off December advances of 1.0% m/m and 11.0% y/y.

At 10:00, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index is forecast by consensus to be up 0.7-point to an even 90.0 in February. It would be the second small monthly gain following three consecutive larger monthly losses. It would still be more than 40 points (31%) below the index level in February 2020 (130.7).

Also at 10:00, the Richmond Fed will publish its February surveys covering activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors. In January, the manufacturing composite index was 14, while the services index was 3.

The Dallas Fed has its Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for February coming out at 10:30, which may reflect some weather impacts. Regardless, the General Business Conditions Index was already negative in January (-1.2) and unless higher energy prices drove up optimism in other industries, activity and sentiment in the state’s service sector looks to remain low in February.

Tuesday’s key event is Fed Chair Powell’s 10:00 testimony on the Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. The Fed released the MPR on Friday, so what’s left for markets is the question-and-answer session that follows the brief prepared testimony.

The Desk will conduct a TIPS pass at 10:30, targeting maturities in the 1- to 7.5-year sector. The Desk will also conduct a round of overnight RPs at 13:45.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce a 119-day CMB (e: $30 bn) for auction on Wednesday. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn in 42-day CMBs and $34 bn in 52-week bills, and at 13:00, Treasury will auction $60 bn in 2-year notes.