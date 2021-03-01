US GOVTS WRAP - Central banks aim to tame the taper tantrum, curve re-steepens

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Mar 1 (IFR)

* USTs Back To The Good Ole Bear Flattening

* Two Fedspeakers Fail To Move The Needle Much

* Trading Bias Flat, Look To Buy Dips Into Thurs/Fri

* Tues ISM New York PMI, Fedspeak Brainard, Daly

Central banks stepped in to help reverse the rot in safe sovereigns. The RBA rode to the rescue out of the March gate purchasing A$4bn bonds, double the normal operation, sending Aussie 10s on a near 20bp plunge path. Verbal intervention flowed later from the ECB, describing reported PEPP purchases were less than expected due to larger reinvestments purchases. Otherwise it was back to the good ole bear steeping. 5s/30s back above 150bp to 151.5bp wides. And for outright term yields it was a grind higher all afternoon, ever since the last of the leftover month end extensions this morning. Chunky month end extensions caused a blistering bull flattening rally into the Friday 16:00 ET close (the month end close for fixed income ETFs). And some of those leftover duration extensions were evident this morning, helping 30s to slide to stateside session lows at 2.183%. In the afternoon 30s were back to as high as the 2.23% handle as Leader Schumer said that the Senate could begin debating the $1.9tn stimulus Rescue Plan as early as Wednesday. Which would allow passage by the time benefits expire later in March.

There was some Fedspeak, but rather benign market reactions. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Barkin spoke in an on air interview at 12:30 ET. Yields actually trimmed a tad during Barkin’s chat, soon reverting to the afternoon trend grinding higher and steeper. Barkin reminded that rates will remain lower for much longer “At these levels of interest rates, when I talk to businesses in my district, I do not hear any sense that people are dialing back their investment” and “I think the challenge for me, certainly, and maybe even the challenge for investors is to not try to turn that into calendar based guidance, but to say, well, let's see how the outcomes go.” Earlier comments from Brainard had no market effect, but were interesting nonetheless. Mainly because there was nary a peep about the chaos in treasuries and rates Thursday and Friday. Only the March 2020 madness. Nothing about the sharp market depth deterioration into and after the 7s sale. Sparking the most rapid sequence of the sell-off witnessed in both the top 3 levels of the order book, as well as the top 10 levels. Liquidity had been drying up out of the order book well before the precipitous drop after the auction.

Brainard said “the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis. A number of possible reforms have been suggested to strengthen the resilience of the Treasury market…Some have suggested that the Federal Reserve could provide standing facilities to backstop repos in stress conditions, possibly creating a domestic standing facility or converting the temporary Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) Repo Facility to a standing facility. Other possible avenues to explore include the potential for wider access to platforms that promote forms of ‘all to all’ trading less dependent on dealers and, relatedly, greater use of central clearing in Treasury cash markets.” The latter solution would be a blow to primary dealers. Big bank dealers are forced to participate in auctions for tremendous size. And as illustrated Thursday, auction underwriting for dealers is risky. Many individual dealers lost millions in minutes, after some very large asset managers stepped away from the auction. So Brainard’s ‘all to all’ trading would only be a further blow to dealers’ flow. Making obvious the question, is it worth underwriting auctions that will have more and more bombs like Thursday.

As advised in the Outlook there are a few factors why we are buyers of dips best in the belly. Three factors that should rein rates in and keep yields in below their Thursday peaks are dovish Brainard Tuesday, Powell pushback Thursday, and potentially a weaker profile exhibited in Friday’s February jobs. Plus we believe that the Fed will have to extend the SLR (supplementary leverage ratio) exemptions for treasuries/reserves, announced in the coming weeks.

The trading bias is flat looking to buy dips into Powell speech Thursday then February jobs Friday. Look for a range of 2.25% to 2.16% range in 30s.

Monday’s data highlight was the ISM Manufacturing PMI, whose composite index (mkt 58.8) increased 2.1 points to 60.8, tying February 2018 for its highest since May 2004. There were even larger bounces in production (up 2.5 to 63.2) and new orders (up 3.7 to 64.8), which both remain below where they were in December, but suggest that we’ll be seeing output back at pre-pandemic levels by the end of the quarter. Respondent comments were overwhelmingly focused on how the strong demand and lingering COVID-19 issues were ratcheting up supply chain pressures; the supplier delivery times was up 3.8 to 72.0, its second-highest since April 1979 (behind last April’s 76.0), and the prices paid index rose 3.9 to 86.0, its highest since July 2008.

January’s construction spending also exceeded expectations, up 1.7% vs. the consensus of +0.8%, putting it at 5.8% over the prior January. December was revised up a tenth-point to +1.1%. Manufacturing sector spending rebounded 4.9% m/m, while spending on highways and streets popped 5.8%. Residential spending was up 2.5%, putting it up a whopping 21.1% y/y. Nonresidential, though up a normally decent 0.9% this month, was down 5.0% y/y. All told, private construction was up 2.0% on the month and 6.8% on the year, while public was up 1.7% m/m and 2.9% y/y.

Markit's Manufacturing PMI was revised up to 58.6 from the preliminary reading's 58.5, still leaving it modestly down from January's 59.2 and the second-strongest since April 2010. The numbers continued to tell much the same story as the ISM. Markit noted, "Particularly encouraging is a marked improvement in demand for machinery and equipment, hinting strongly at strengthening business investment spending. However, new orders for consumer goods showed the strongest back-to-back monthly gains since the pandemic began, suggesting higher household spending is also feeding through to higher production."

FRB Richmond President Barkin (voter, centrist) said that, while there will be more intense price pressures in spring due to pent-up demand and excess savings, he doesn’t see it getting out of hand, with inflation expectations still shy of the Fed’s target. His view of the economic outlook hasn’t changed since December, but he said that uncertainty has fallen, reducing downside risks significantly.

The indicators are Tuesday’s calendar should pass unnoticed by markets. At 08:55, Redbook will update its same-store sales index for the week ending February 27. At last ccheck, the index was down 0.85 m/m, but up 2.9% y/y. At 09:45, the New York Chapter of the Institute for Supply Management will release its New York City Business Conditions Index for February. The index stood at 51.2 in January, down from 61.3 in December and an average 53.9 in the second half of 2020.

A pair of Fed officials have public appearances Tuesday afternoon. At 13:00, Fed Governor Brainard (voter, dovish) will speak on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before a virtual gathering of the Council of Foreign Relations. At 14:00, San Francisco Fed President Daly (voter, centrist) will speak before a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

The Open Market Operations Desk will purchase to $1.75 bn in Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector, with offers due by 10:30. The Desk will conduct an overnight repo operation at 13:45.

The Treasury Department will announce details of a 119-day cash management bill (e:$30 bn) at 11:00, and it will auction a $30 bn 42-day cash management bill at 11:30.