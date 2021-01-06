US GOVTS WRAP - Blue sweep stirs stimulus reflation trade, put on pause by Trump's coup d'état attempt

By Duncan Balsbaugh

January 6 (IFR) - * National Guard Mobilized To Reclaim Capital* Minutes Suggest Patience For Higher Inflation/Yields* Trading Higher Yield/Steeper Curve Range Regime* Thursday Claims, Intl Trade, ISM Services, Fedspeak

A wild Wednesday it was as promised, though certainly not anticipated to the extent that ultimately occurred. A veritable Trump coup d'état attempt, as Trump supporters stormed the Capital. Chilling photos of members of Congress barricaded in rooms in the Capital building. Shots fired, a protester reportedly shot. And the violence aimed at both sides, with the NYT reporting an explosive device was found at Republican party headquarters and detonated safely. The calamity in DC caused short covering, but only after a major bear steepener that sparked a breakout in 30s to 1.837% before closing near 1.80%. The benchmark 5s/30s yield curve spread steepened to fresh cycle wides at 140.7 bps closing at 138 bps.

Prior to Trump’s coup attempt, the reflation trade raged. The voters in Georgia took on their national role, and mailed in a Blue Sweep for the Democrats. Macro markets pricing in more massive stimulus before any other legislation passed. Though Ossoff versus Perdue is still too close to call, we have little doubt he’ll prevail. But markets will continue to keep an eye on the Ossoff v. Perdue tally since Ossoff is not official yet needing a margin of 0.5% or higher. Ossoff is currently up 0.4% with at least 60k votes to go from predominantly Democrat counties. If he can’t clear the 0.5% hurdle, there will be a recount lasting a week or more.

The FOMC Minutes were only a tell-tale that the Fed is where they want to be. The vast majority for no change in WAM or purchase amounts. And the FOMC left themselves ample optionality on the translation of their forward guidance “A number of participants discussed considerations related to determining the eventual attainment of “substantial further progress” toward reaching the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals. Participants commented that this judgment would be broad, qualitative, and not based on specific numerical criteria or thresholds.”

Thus, now how, to trade treasuries in the new higher and steeper yield range? Look for 30s to try for the 1.87% to 1.943% (March 13 and 18 highs), but soon shorts will need to cover for the December Employment Report which like ADP this morning should print negative. That should be good selling fodder for next week’s $120 bn mini-Refunding. With a whopping $62 bn in long duration to bid for.

The tactical bias looks to trade the higher yield and steeper curve range regime. Look for a range of 1.85% to 1.76% in 30s.

Data Wednesday witnessed weak anecdotes for Friday’s employment report. First up was the ADP Employment Report, which had private payrolls (mkt +88k) sinking 123k, the first decline since April. Thanks to the dramatic return of COVID-19 cases, it is for the most part a reprise in miniature of what happened during the pandemic's initial impact, with weakening in particularly vulnerable sectors that largely represent brick and mortar establishments; declines were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (-58k) and trade/transport/utilities (-50k), with smaller negatives in manufacturing (-21k), 'other' services (-12k), information (-6k), and education (-1k). Positives were pretty light, with only professional and business services (+12k) managing to escape single digits.

The Markit Services PMI was revised down half a point to 54.8, in an unfortunate contrast with Monday's Manufacturing PMI (revised up 0.6 to 57.1). Moreover, while the manufacturing figure was a pandemic-era high, the services print is down 3.6 points from the end of November and a three-month low. We’re starting to once again see a divergence between manufacturing and services thanks to the aforementioned coronavirus resurgence’s impact on the latter. In another weak employment anecdote, that index was revised down 0.55 to 53.39, erasing November’s jump to 57.79.

Factory orders, seen up 0.7%, rose 1.0% in November, with October revised up to +1.3%. Durable goods orders were revised up slightly, to +1.0% from +0.9%, while ex-transport durables were unrevised at +0.4%. The wholly new piece of new orders information was that nondurables rose 1.1%. Durables remained weakened by a 31.9% drop in civilian aircraft orders, which we suspect will be wiped out next month now that the 737 MAX has again been cleared to fly. Nondurables were boosted by petroleum prices, with petroleum product orders up 4.4% and chemicals up 1.5%, but beverage/tobacco shipments dipped 3.8%, perhaps another effect of the pandemic. Changes elsewhere were mostly moderately positive.

Minutes from the December 15-16 FOMC policy meeting showed participants generally more optimistic thanks to vaccine news, though most still viewed the risks being weighted to the downside. Several saw a pickup in market-based measures of employment compensation, but increases in consumer prices had been soft.

While not as seminal as Friday’s trading calendar, Thursday has the most significant list of data and events so far in 2021, by both quantity and quality. First to hit, at 07:30, Challenger Gray and Christmas will report its tally of job cuts announced in December. The outplacement firm tallied 64,797 job cuts in November, the fewest in eight months, but still 20k (45%) more than in the same month a year earlier.

At 08:30, the market consensus expects there were 800k initial jobless claims filed in the week ended January 2, an increase of 13k over the previous week. Continued claims, being reported for the December 26 week, are forecast by consensus to be 5.2 mn, or 19k fewer than in the previous week.

Also at 08:30, the Census Bureau will report the balance on international goods and services traded in November. The market consensus anticipates a trade deficit of $65.2 bn in November, compared to a $63.1 bn deficit in October.

No longer calling it the Nonmanufacturing Index, the Institute for Supply Management will publish its Services PMI for December at 10:00. November’s index reading was 55.9, while December’s index reading is forecast by consensus to be 54.6. That would still indicate above-average growth in the nation’s service-providing sector, though it would be the weakest reading since May 2020 (45.4).

The Atlanta Fed will use the morning’s data releases to update its GDPNow model estimate for the Q4 change in real GDP. As of Tuesday, January 5, the model was projecting growth of +8.9% q/q AR.

Four regional Fed presidents, two of whom are voters on this year’s FOMC, have virtual speaking engagements on Thursday. At 09:00, Philadelphia Fed President Harker (nonvoter, dovish) will speak on the economic outlook before a virtual gathering of the Philadelphia Business Journal Economic Forecast. At 12:00, St. Louis Fed President Bullard (nonvoter, dove) will deliver a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a virtual "Power Up Little Rock: U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" event.

Chicago Fed President Evans (voter, dovish) will participate in a virtual moderated question-and-answer session at 13:00 before the Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum. Finally, at 15:00, San Francisco Fed President Daly (voter, centrist) will participate in a panel interview at the Shadow Open Market Committee's virtual event on Labor Markets and the Fed's Monetary Policy.

The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will close a purchase operation of Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector (max $1.75 bn) at 11:20. At 13:45, the Desk will conduct a round of overnight repos.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of next Monday’s auctions of 13- and 26-week bills (e: $54/51 bn). Also at 11:00, Treasury will announce details of new 3- and reopened 10-year notes as well as reopened 30-year bonds, which will be auctioned on January 11, January 12, and January 13, respectively. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 4-week and $35 bn 8-week bills.