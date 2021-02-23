US GOVTS WRAP - Bear steepener accelerates, despite Powell's dovish jawboning

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 23 (IFR)

* Powell Message Same, “Long Way” From Goals

* 2s A Slight Tail With Record Low Auction Yield

* Trading Bias Flat To Reassess Bear Steepening

* Wed NH, Powell, Brainard, Clarida, $61 Bn 5

Wow what a wild one Tuesday, particularly in the land of the big dv01. Another barn burner bear steepener shot 5s/30s to fresh cycle steeps at 162.6 bps, closing above 162 bps (steeps since July 2015). For outright 30-year yields, the high was somewhere between 2.21% to 2.34%. There were single-print shenanigans at the UK/Europe open with Japan closed up to 2.34%. Looking at 10s the 30s high was more legit near 2.22% and did trade 2.217% high during the stateside session. By mid morning buyers swooped in hard (30s traded to 2.162%) as Powell tried his best to sing a dovish ditty. However by the close 30s were back trading 2.19%/2.20%, as stocks bit Powell’s promises hook, line, and sinker.

In describing the economy Powell said “The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved. We will continue to clearly communicate our assessment of progress toward our goals well in advance of any change in the pace of purchases. the pace of improvement in the labor market has slowed. Over the three months ending in January, employment rose at an average monthly rate of only 29,000...The unemployment rate remained elevated at 6.3 percent in January, and participation in the labor market is notably below pre-pandemic levels”.

Powell was not concerned by increasing inflation expectations and increasing deficits on inflation “We've been living in a world through a quarter century where all of the pressures were disinflationary…Inflation dynamics do change but they don't change on a dime, so we don't really see how a burst of fiscal spending that doesn't last for many years would actually change those inflation dynamics… There perhaps once was a strong connection between budget deficits and inflation. There really hasn't been lately.”

The 2-year note auction was overall okay for a record low auction yield. Treasury auctioned $60 bn in new 2-year notes at 0.119%, resulting in a 0.1 bps tail above the screens vs. the last trade/mid-market quote at 11:30 ET. Today's auction had a weaker bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44 vs. 2.57 in the prior six auctions. End-users, Indirects and Directs, combined for an above average 69.3% allocation, vs. the trailing six auction average of 67.8%, leaving dealers with 30.7% of the auction versus an average 32.2%.

The trading bias sold some 30s into the 2.16% handle as advised in the Outlook and the balance at 2.19% into the close. Now neutral to reassess. Look for a range of 2.24% to 2.16% in 30s.

In Tuesday’s treasuries trade data was mainly from February regional Fed business surveys. The nonmanufacturing surveys on the whole showed improvement, with two of their headline numbers turning back into positive territory; the Philadelphia Fed’s firm-level activity index jumped up all the way from -14.3 to +7.5, and the Dallas Fed’s general business activity index improved from -1.2 to +5.0. The odd man out was the Richmond Fed’s services revenues index, which declined three points to -6, its third straight negative reading. The other numbers in that survey were generally quite good, however, with the demand index up 11 points to +18 and the local business conditions index up 12 to +3. The Dallas Fed’s selected respondent comments indicated hope about vaccine rollouts and the economy in general, though there were concerns about the new administration’s policies (the District’s respondents always skew quite conservative) and the proposed $15 minimum wage.

The Richmond manufacturing survey’s composite index remained at +14, with internals mixed. The shipments index was up two to +12, and new orders was down two to +10 (a seven-month low). Unlike many other regional surveys, the six month ahead outlook indices turned more dour, with expected shipments and new orders numbers at their lowest since May. It’s a curious turn given the expected path of the pandemic over the next six months.

Consumers were a little more optimistic this month according to the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, which rose to 91.3 from a revised 88.9 (was 89.3). The Reuters poll consensus was for 90.0. That made for the highest reading in three months, though still seeming colossally far from last February’s 132.6. Here too future outlooks softened, with the Present Situation index rose 6.5 points to 92.0, but the Expectations number fell 0.4 to 90.8. The inflation expectations reading rose to 6.3% from 6.0%.

House prices continued to see big gains in December. The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city price index was up 1.3% m/m (as expected) and 10.1% y/y (mkt +9.9%), while the FHFA's national index was up 1.1% on the month and 11.4% on the year. The y/y rates are up from +9.2% and +11.1% respectively (each revised up 0.1 pp). It's no surprise given that we've already seen strong sales numbers in December combined with yet another new record low in homes available on the market.

Redbook’s Same Store Sales Index took a step back, its m/m reading dipping 0.8% and the y/y falling from +4.0% to +2.9%. It’s not terribly surprising for sales to be cooling a little after a stunning January, however, as the initial impact of December’s stimulus fades.

Fed Chair Powell, in his first day of testimony during the semiannual report to Congress, said that the Fed would be watching inflation carefully and expects enthusiastic spending to boost it, but that inflation won’t turn out to be especially large or persistent. Regarding the Fed’s other mandated target, he believes that we have “significant” ground to cover to return to full employment, and the single most important thing we could do for growth is to get the pandemic behind us. He said they’re also watching commercial real estate closely, but offered no opinion as to whether there are asset bubbles.

Wednesday’s economic data focus on the housing market. At 07:00, the Mortgage Bankers Association will release its weekly indices of mortgage application activity covering the February 19 week. At 08:00, the Census Bureau will publish a revision to building permits issued in January. On February 18, the new construction report said building permits jumped 10.4% m/m to a 1.881 mn seasonally adjusted annual rate, strongly beating the market consensus forecast calling for a 1.5% decline to a 1.678 mn SAAR.

At 10:30, the Energy Information Administration will publish the Weekly Petroleum Status Report covering the February 19 week. Market inventories of crude oil have fallen for four consecutive weeks, by an average of 6.2 million barrels (mmb) per week. At 461.8 mmb, crude oil inventories are the lowest in 47 weeks and up only 4.3% from the same week a year ago. We expect the winter storms in Texas and other Gulf states to distort imports, consumption, inventories and refinery utilization, but there is no denying that inventories are falling while demand is rising.

Three prominent Fed officials have virtual appearances on Wednesday. At 10:00, Fed Chair Powell (voter, centrist) will reprise his testimony on the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress, this time before a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee. At 10:30, Fed Governor Brainard (voter, dovish) will deliver a guest lecture on “The Federal Reserve's Maximum Employment Mandate” to a Fundamentals of Economics class at Harvard University. At 13:00, Fed Vice Chair Clarida (voter, centrist) speaks via livestream on the U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Economist Committee Meeting. Clarida will repeat the speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia webinar at 16:00.

The Desk will purchase up to $3.625 bn in Treasury coupons in the 7- to 20-year sector with offers due by 10:30. The Desk will conduct its usual round of overnight RPs at 13:45.

At 11:30, the Treasury Department will auction a $30 bn 119-day cash management bill and a $26 bn reopening of 2-year floating rate notes. At 13:00, Treasury will auction $61 bn in 5-year notes.