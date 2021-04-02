US GOVTS WRAP - 916k jobs blisters belly, new highs for 5s (97.5bp) Fed behind curve

By Duncan Balsbaugh

March madness in April? On the jobs front there was, sending a skeleton staff scurrying in the treasuries complex. Nearly 1mn jobs created in March versus expectations closer to 650k. With net upward revisions of 156k for January and February. The belly was blistered in a low volume, almost slow-motion car crash. 5-year notes were the loss leaders, making fresh cycle high yields at 97.5bp. Increasing the hype regarding the Market v. Fed stare down at the OK Corral. Indeed the market is threatening the Fed, telling them they’re all wrong. Pricing in almost 1.5 rate hikes by Dec 2022 and almost 2 rate hikes by March 2023. Right said Fed sarcastically, we have none. 5s closed at 97bp, 10s 1.716% (high 1.728%), and 30s 2.355% (high 2.376%).

For the next trade in treasuries, we’re trying to gauge where to be a seller of 30s. The bull flattening cruise director has been 5s/30s. We see scope for a move to the 100-day moving average (138.7bp), but will likely recommend shorts/steepeners prior. A couple of potential bull trades could come next week from two unrelated sources. One, a big bund short. note Citi says “Potential Short Squeeze in Bunds - Net short positions in core 10y+ remains very extended and one-sided. Profits are strongest in 30y UB with an 11bps buffer on average. UB positioning is now nearly three times as extended short as ever before and continues to extend further. RX positioning is the third-largest short ever seen, but at 171.70 investors are on average in loss and more than 75% of positions are under water”. And the other, FOMC Minutes Wednesday could be interesting. The divergence amongst FOMC members forecasts for economics and policy are the starkest in some time.

The trading bias looks for a big bund squeeze or other selling strength opportunities to set long end shorts for coming duration supply. Look for a range of 2.40% to 2.30% range in 30s.

Friday featured the March BLS Employment Situation Report. It earned an A from us on solid beats in total nonfarm payrolls (mkt +647k) and private payrolls (mkt +575k), up 916k and 780k respectively, with strong revisions. Also helping out were strong gains in labor force participation and the household survey’s measure of employment, which brought the unemployment rate down to the expected 6.0%, while the workweek (mkt 34.7 hours) bounced up 0.3 to 34.9 hours.

The labor force participation rate edged up 0.1 pp to 61.5%, getting back to where it was in December, but more importantly the employment-population ratio rose 0.2 pp to 57.8%. The only seemingly weak spot was in average hourly earnings (mkt +0.1% m/m), which ticked down 0.1%, partially but not entirely due to a composition effect (the payrolls gains went more than usually toward low-wage workers). Combined with base effects, that took y/y earnings down all the way from +5.2% to +4.2%. The increase in the workweek meant that weekly compensation was up 0.7% m/m, however, and suggested that the appetite for hiring was far from sated.

Strong payrolls performances came from leisure and hospitality (+280k), education (+64k private, +120k state/local gov’t), construction (+110k), manufacturing (+53k), transportation/warehousing (+47.5k), and ‘other’ services (+42k), a murderer’s row of sectors that were especially harshly impacted by the pandemic last year. Reopenings in the face of a receding pandemic have helped greatly, and we should see the good times rolling as vaccinations continue further and stimulus funds come online.

Monday is busier than the average first session of the week. At 09:45, the New York Chapter of the Institute for Supply Management will publish its New York City Business Conditions Index for March. The BCI deteriorated to 35.5 in February, from 51.2 in January, hitting the lowest level since May 2020 (19.5). A move back above 50 seems likely for March.

Also at 09:45, Markit will release its final March Services PMI, where the flash estimate was 60.0. The Institute for Supply Management follows at 10:00 with its Services PMI for March, forecast by consensus to reach 57.8 last month from 55.3 in the prior month. Also at 10:00, the Census Bureau will report February factory orders. These are forecast by consensus to have fallen 0.5% m/m, yielding some of January’s strong 2.6% m/m advance. Excluding transportation equipment items, factory orders rose 1.7% m/m in January.

There is one more data entry at 10:00, the Conference Board’s Employment Trends Index for March. The ETI rose to 101.0 in February, its highest reading in 12 months but still nearly 10% below its pre-pandemic level.

There are no Fed officials scheduled to speak publicly on Monday. At 10:00, the New York Fed will publish results of its 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) Housing Survey. The survey covers responses on expectations for home prices and rents, the probability of buying a home, mortgage rate expectations, and the probability of refinancing, among other topics.

The Fed’s open markets desk will purchase up to $12.825 bn in Treasury coupons in the 0- to 2.25-year sector in an operation running from 10:10 to 10:30. The Desk will also conduct a round of overnight repos at 13:45.

The Treasury Department will auction $57 bn 13-week and $54 bn 26-week bills at 11:30.