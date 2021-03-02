US GOVTS WRAP - 5s and 7s lead rally as Brainard says speed of moves caught my eye

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Mar 2 (IFR)

* Since Thurs 7s to 30s Yields Down 20-30bp

* Brainard Says She’s “Paying Close Attention”

* Trading Bias Is Flat, Strength Selling Next

* Wed ADP, ISM/Markit Svc PMI, Fedspeak

Treasuries continued to consolidate by bull steepening, the belly again outperforming with 7s the star, closing down 5.5bp at session lows (1.067%). Indeed fresh yield lows for intermediates since the reflation rout reversal last Thursday. Since 20s and 30s made their reversal low yields Friday into month end extensions, right into the 16:00 ET BBG-Barclays index close. The boomerang back from Thursday’s highs, has 5-year yields falling about 10bp, 7s just below/10s just above 20bp, while 20s and 30s have tumbled 28bp/30bp respectively. Supply fears already have the term tenors under pressure, trembling at the thought of the announcements. Well not quite, but 5s/30s did set reversal steeps today (154.9bp) from the aforementioned index extension tights at 138.6bp. Past reversion from short covering, the rally gained steam overnight on strength in overseas sovereigns. Gilt 10s are back below the key 73bp to 75bp area. And bund 10s are lower in yield past the key -30 bps handle, GPS of the fabled 8 day moving average trading pivot.

Fedspeak played a net positive role today too. Yields executed a bit of a round trip on Fed Governor Brainard comments. When Brainard’s pre released speech headlines hit, yields blipped up about a basis point. Then on some answers during Q&A yields declined, especially in the belly about 1.5bp and later a bit more. The knee-jerk higher in yields on Brainard’s prepared speech headlines was likely due to the notion that the treasuries and rates complex are always prepared thus priced for dovish Brainard comments. And there were plenty, but more singing from the same choir book. In fact there was even a hawkish threat, likely meant to be a no-way throw-back to dovish accommodation. “If, in the future, inflation rises immoderately or persistently above target, and there is evidence that longer-term inflation expectations are moving above our longer-run goal, I would not hesitate to act and believe we have the tools to carefully guide inflation down to target.” As if that wouldn’t destroy the government and corporations that are levered to the hilt.

In her Q&A, perhaps the money-line lining up at the time of the best buying, was when Brainard said regarding the recent rout that she is “paying close attention to market developments, some of those moves and the speed of the moves caught my eye. I would be concerned if I saw disorderly conditions or persistent tightening in financial conditions that could slow progress toward our goals.” On the everything bubble Brainard commented “The assessment recently has been that we have seen some signs of stretched valuations but those are not broad at this juncture.” And noted “various measures of financial conditions are broadly accommodative relative to historical levels and should remain so.” Fed San Fran President Daly also just hit headlines saying that the recent rise in inflation compensation “encouraging”. While sluffing off market fears of surging inflation “overblown”. Daly like other Fed speakers believes that inflation will be transitory, like the fiscal stimulus bumping it.

The trading bias is flat, patiently awaiting strength selling opportunities. Look for a range of 2.24% to 2.16% range in 30s.

In Tuesday’s treasuries trade most notable data was the ISM-New York Business Conditions index, which surprisingly cratered for February, down to 35.5 from 51.2, a nine-month low. The six-month outlook index, luckily, saw things not much changed for the near future; it slipping only 1.8 points to 51.5. Still, that’s a three-month low and suggests pretty meager growth. The employment index sank 19.5 points to 1.1, current revenues hit an eight-month low of 35.3, and expected revenues was down ten to 47.1. Price pressures continued ratcheting up, the prices paid index up 5.1 to 76.5, a 30-month high.

Redbook’s weekly Same-Store Sales Index provided better news, its m/m index down 0.3% but the y/y index up from +2.9% to +4.6%, an eight-week high.

Fed Governor Brainard (voter, dove) said that the Fed isn’t expecting to move away from its ultra-accommodative stance in the near future, despite a strong outlook. She argued that it will take time to achieve substantial progress toward the Fed’s inflation and employment goals, and that subsequent changes will be only gradual. That includes bond buying, which she expects to continue at its current pace until that “substantial further progress” bar has been cleared.

Wednesday’s data calendar has two entries that will help to refine expectations for Friday’s Employment Situation Report for February. First up, however, the Mortgage Bankers Association will update its weekly indices of mortgage application activity for the February 26 week at 07:00. Both purchase and refinancing apps have fallen for three straight weeks and in four of the last five weeks. The purchase index, a key gauge of homebuyer confidence, is now at a 40-week low after suffering a net 21% loss since the end of January.

At 08:15, the ADP National Employment Report is forecast by consensus to show a 177k rise in private nonfarm payrolls in February. From April to October 2020, ADP grossly underestimated actual, as-reported job growth from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The payroll services firm continued to underestimate in November and December, but the delta in those two months was respectable. In January, however, ADP’s estimate of +174k badly overestimated the BLS’s reported change of +6k.

Markit will release an update to its February Services PMI at 09:45, where the flash estimate was 58.9. The Institute for Supply Management follows at 10:00 with its February Services PMI, for which the Reuters poll consensus anticipates no change from January’s 58.7. Markets will pay particular attention to the Employment and Prices Paid components, which were last at 55.2 and 64.2, respectively.

The Energy Information Administration will publish the Weekly Petroleum Status Report at 10:30. Energy analysts surveyed by Reuters expect market inventories of crude oil to have fallen 1.85 million barrels (mmb) in the February 26 week, which would more than reverse the previous week’s 1.285 mmb increase. That was the first increase in five weeks and only the second increase in the last 11 weeks. Since the December 4, 2020 week, crude oil inventories have fallen by 40.2 mmb, or 8.0%. During the same 11-week span, inventories of motor gasoline have risen 20.5 mmb, or 8.7%.

Look for the Atlanta Fed’s updated GDPNow model estimate sometime after 11:00. As of March 1, the model was projecting growth in first-quarter real GDP of +10.0% q/q AR. The latest nowcasts of growth in real personal consumption expenditures growth, real gross private domestic investment, and real government spending were +8.8%, +18.7%, and +9.1%, respectively.

Wednesday also includes virtual appearances from four FOMC participants (two of whom are voters) and the Fed’s latest Beige Book of economic conditions. At 10:00, Philadelphia Fed President Harker (nonvoter, dovish) will speak on "Equitable Workforce Recovery" during the virtual 2021 AL DÍA Roundtable. At 12:00, Atlanta Fed President Bostic (voter, dovish) speaks on "How Inclusion Powers the Economy" before a virtual webinar "Courageous Conversations with Greenberg Traurig". Chicago Fed President Evans (voter, dovish) will address the CFA Society Chicago at 13:00 with a speech on current economic conditions and monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors will publish the latest Beige Book at 14:00. At 14:30, ECB board member Schnabel will participate in an online panel to discuss "Greening Monetary Policy - Central Banking and Climate Change". After the close, at 18:05, Dallas Fed President Kaplan (nonvoter, dovish) will participate in a moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before the virtual Global Perspectives series.



From 10:10 to 10:30, the Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $6.025 bn in Treasury coupons, and at 13:45 the Desk will conduct an overnight repo operation.

The Treasury Department will auction $30 bn in 119-day cash management bills at 11:30.