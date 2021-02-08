US GOVTS WRAP - 30s tag 2%, 5s/30s 152.3 bps, lures buying, sparks short covering

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 8 (IFR)

* Buyers At 2%, 30s Hit 1.933%, Sellers Return

* Not Much On Fedspeak From Mester/Barkin

* Trading Bias Trims 30s Long Into Strength

* Tuesday NFIB, JOLTS, Fedspeak, $58 Bn 3s

Term treasuries finally found some love Monday, but only after 30s brushed up against 2%. That with 5s/30s setting fresh cycle wides at 152.3 bps, steeps not seen since the spring and fall of 2015 in the 150 to 155 bps area. Note those 5s/30s resistance levels extend back into 2014 when break-evens in 10s were at the max (225 bps). The high yields were scooped during the Europe/UK open, and buying continued through the stateside open. Providing considerable consternation for shorts right before the $126 bn record Refunding. This whopping supply has grown 50% versus last year’s February Refunding at only $84 bn to prop up the economy during the pandemic. The follow through buying/short covering mix played all the way to 1.933% 30s, with 5s/30s flattening to 146.5 bps before some concession rebuilding returned.

Into the afternoon yields grinded higher, as said restarting the concession trade. Comments from Cleveland Fed President Mester had little effect on outright yields or the curve. At a fireside chat on the economy before a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Toledo Mester said “We're going to be accommodative for a very long time because the economy just needs it to get back on its feet.” Asked about the recent market volatility Mester said she is in favor of Yellen working with the regulators, “We want them to make sure the game being played is a fair game.” Richmond Fed head Barkin said “I’m keeping my focus on medium-term [inflation] expectations. I still think there are a lot of people out of work who need a bridge to the other side, and I am supportive of what we can do to help them.”

Impeachment headlines hit. On Tuesday the senate will debate the constitutionality of the impeachment trial. On Wednesday the Senate will commence up to 16 hours of trial presentations for each side. US House impeachment managers will be able to request debate and vote on calling witnesses etc. MSNBC says the trial will extend into next week. Actually the average trial is more like three weeks, so it is unlikely to be concluded in less than two this time around. Which would put the $1.9 tn stimulus bill from reconciliation not signed by President Biden likely until late March. The reconciliation process has many levels of votes, and each has to be scored by the CBO before the final votes. And by then, the $1400 stimulus checks will be delayed by the IRS swamped by normal tax season in full swing.

The trading bias sold two thirds of the 30s long from 1.97% in the 1.94% and 1.93% handles as advised in morning commentary. Back to a buyer near 2% and seller of remaining long near 1.93%. Look for a range of 1.99% to 1.93% in 30s.

Monday’s data day was not of great near-term significance, though there were some interesting notes. First along was the Conference Board’s Employment Trends Index, which moved up 0.7% on the month, though it’s still deeply negative y/y (-10.0%). A surge in temporary help hires in January (80.9k) provided the largest positive impulse, followed by (from largest to smallest): Ratio of Involuntarily Part-time to All Part-time Workers; Industrial Production; Percentage of Firms With Positions Not Able to Fill Right Now; and Job Openings. The Conference Board expects strong job growth in the remainder of the year, concentrated in sectors that have been held back by the virus. They see risks, however, from potential new coronavirus risks, such as the rapid spread of new strains.

The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations found that households’ median year-ahead spending growth expectations jumped to 4.2%, its highest level in over five years. Their earnings expectations, however, remained flat for the sixth straight month, while one- and three-year average inflation expectations remained steady at 3.0%. However, year-ahead expectations for gas and rent costs growth increased notably, the former up 0.8 pp to +6.2% and the latter up 0.7 pp to +6.4% (highest in seven years).

FRB Cleveland’s Mester (non-voter, hawkish) said that she believes it’s going to take a while for the economy to get back to maximum employment and 2% inflation, and the Fed will be accommodative for a very long time. On the bright side, she said that vaccinations could lead to a strong increase in activity, though the pace is not what she’d hoped. She also doesn’t think that it’s a problem if inflation moves toward target more quickly.

Tuesday is rather quiet on data. At 06:00, the National Federation on Independent Business will release its Small Business Optimism Index for January. The index dropped to 95.9 (a 7-month low) in December, from 101.4 in November and 104.0 in both September and October. In the pandemic era, only the index values for April 2020 (90.9) and May 2020 (94.4) were lower than that in December.

At 08:55, Redbook will publish its weekly same-store sales index, which last showed a loss of 1.6% m/m, but a gain of 4.4% y/y. This is one of the 10 high-frequency indicators the New York Fed uses for its Weekly Leading Index, an update for which will come later in the day.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report December results from its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey at 10:00. The Reuters weekly economist poll produced a consensus forecast of 6.5 million job openings on the last day of December, which would be little changed from the 6.527 million counted on the last day of November.

At 12:00, St. Louis Fed President Bullard (nonvoter, dove) will deliver the 2021 Dow lecture on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a virtual event hosted by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

For open market operations, the Desk will conduct a 28-day repo at 08:30 and an overnight repo at 13:45. At 10:30, the Desk will purchase up to $2.425 bn in TIPS in the 1- to 7.5-year sector.

The Treasury Department has some issuance announcements at 11:00, to include (e: $25 bn) 105-day and (e: $30 bn) 154-day cash management bills for auction on Wednesday, February 10, and (e: $35 bn) 4- and (e: $35 bn) 8-week bills for auction on Thursday, February 11. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 42-day and $30 bn 119-day CMBs, and at 11:30, Treasury will auction $58 bn 3-year notes.