US GOVTS WRAP - 30s close at the cheaps and steeps, Fed-Treasury MMT-eternity

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 12 (IFR)

* Bearish To Be Closing At The Cheaps And Steeps

* Powell, Brainard, Yellen Troika MMT-Eternity

* Trading Bias Still A Better 30s Seller Of Strength

* Tues Empire State Manufacturing, TIC, Fedspeak

30-year bonds told the story Friday. Closing at the cheaps and steeps. Not only did 30s break above 2% (2.013%), and 5s/30s above 152 bps, they closed there. Note the test drive to 2% and 152+ bps on Monday, witnessed a bullish close of 1.944% and 147.8 bps. Not today, Mr. Market was emphatic about where yields closed. A few factors were at work, huge duration supply lurks next week with $27 bn 20s and $9 bn 30s TIPS. Dealers on average have had to buy a larger percentage of 20s auctions than 30s. President Biden’s $1.9 tn stimulus may come sooner with an earlier than expected conclusion of the impeachment trial. All the while, it’s Yellen yelling “go big”, and Powell saying QE with no rate hikes for years.

Treasury Secretary Yellen was yelling at the G7 today, that for everyone “the time to go big is now”. Yellen went big on green today, the first Treasury Secretary to use specific green language “We understand the crucial role that the United States must play in the global climate effort.” While appointing the first Climate Czar. The bond market will increasingly equate green with not cheap, so yields go steep. And then while the politicians scream to Go Big, there’s the Powell Fed saying Bring It On, with their shiny new average inflation policy. That conveniently has no target. Even when a regional Fed President talks about the eventuality of tapering, Powell or a Board member shoots it down.

On Wednesday Powell said “The risks seem to be to the downside from a slower rollout of the vaccination or a less successful rollout of the vaccination, or from the new strain. We need to guard against those downside risks and make sure that we don't move to modify our policy, in other words, to even think about withdrawing policy support until we see we're really through the pandemic.” The Powell, Brainard, Yellen MMT-troika tells the treasuries and rates complex, to Go Big with the steepener. Enormous and growing duration supply plus the potential for inflation to eventually surprise on the upside will keep the trend intact. This morning we advised in our Outlook title and trading bias to sell 30s at the auction stop, which was indeed today’s low (1.93%). We look for the 2.03%+ area to hold some yield resistance/price support sway, and 2.05% psyche-swag to cover shorts and stab at scalp longs back to/through 2%.

The trading bias remains a better strength seller as 30s carve out a higher, steeper range. Look for a range of 2.03% to 1.97% in 30s.

Friday featured more dour data. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index (mkt 80.8) slid 2.8 points to 76.2, as the Expectations component sank 4.2 points to 69.8. That’s the lowest since last August’s 68.5, progress on vaccinations notwithstanding. The Current Conditions index was down 0.5 to 86.2. Inflation expectations for the short term continued to rise impressively, with the one year ahead forecast rising from +3.0% to +3.3%. It was as low as +2.5% just two months ago. The five yeah ahead expected average remained at +2.7%, also up from +2.5% in December. University researchers noted that the loss was entirely concentrated in the under-$75k income group, who reported setbacks in finances and the smallest share reporting gains since 2014.

The New York Fed’s GDP Nowcast for Q1 didn’t change much in the quiet week, slipping 8 bps to +6.71% annualized. The majority of the dip was due to data revisions, contributing -0.06 pp, with slight negatives from the CPI report and job openings.

FRB Dallas President Kaplan (non-voter, dovish) said that the economy remains far from full employment and the labor market recovery is expected to remain sluggish. He does, however, think that mobility and engagement will increase dramatically after more receive vaccinations, though he cautions that many will need retraining due to structural changes.

Tuesday has one indicator release in the morning and one as the markets close in the afternoon. At 08:30, the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey is expected by consensus to produce a General Business Conditions index of 6.2 in February, up from 3.5 in January. The top forecaster for the series (Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg) has the index rising all the way to 10.0, its best reading since October 2020 (10.5). The number two forecaster (Commerzbank) is not far behind at 9.0.

At 16:00, the Treasury Department will report international capital statistics (TIC data) for December. In November, there was a net long-term inflow of $149.2 bn after excluding swaps transactions. The November report also showed that holdings in Mainland China rose for the first time in six months, while holdings in Japan fell for a fourth straight month after hitting a record $1.293 tn in July 2020.

For events, Fed Governor Bowman (voter, centrist) will speak at 11:10 on "Community Bank Regulation and Supervision" before virtual American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers At 15:00, San Francisco Fed President Daly (voter, centrist) will participate in a conversation on the economy, monetary policy and inequality before a virtual gathering for the University of San Francisco Silk Speaker Series.

The Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $1.75 bn in Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector with offers due by 10:30. The Desk will conduct its usual round of overnight repos at 13:45.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department is set to announce details of 105- and 154-day cash management bills (e: $25/30 bn) for auction on Wednesday, February 17. This is supposed to be the last regularly scheduled auction of the two maturities. Also at 11:00, Treasury will announce details of 4- and 8-week bills (e: $35/35 bn) to be auctioned on Thursday, February 18. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $54 bn 13-week and $51 bn 26-week bills, and at 13:00, Treasury will auction $30 bn 42-day and $30 bn 19-day cash management bills.