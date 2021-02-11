US GOVTS-Well-received 10-yr a buy against long duration

By Nelson Thomson

New York , Feb 11 (IFR) - *With the 30-year auction out of the way but more duration hitting next Wednesday and Thursday (20-year bonds and 30-year TIPS), buying yesterday's well-received 10-year and selling the long-end in a near term steepener is an attractive strategy. Normally, this view does not value 2 sided curve trades when the Fed is not motion as nothing more than directional guesses. However, the dynamics of the upcoming supply coupled with today's poorly 30-year supply and yesterday's strong results points to the near term opportunity. Just below is chart of the 10-year vs. 30-year spread.

*The chart displays a recent upward trend that followed the moving average cross in early January. The spread had widened but had recently pulled back The current spread is 77.7 bps. The wide in October was 82.8 bps and that should be a near term objective. The prior time the moving average crossed in August of 2020 (marked on the chart), the trend lasted from Mid August to Mid November and the spreds widened 12.0 bps. If there is any symmetry, then the longer term objective should be 86.0 bps given the moving average cross in early January was at 74.0 bps.

*The strategy fits with the upcoming supply cycle, recent mediocre economics, and with Fed Chairman Powell's attitude to let inflation run.

*For those who favor less risk,, this view does advocate the 5-year/10-year/30-year butterfly spread (buying 10-years- pictured below) as a vehicle to play for the aforementioned possible steepening of the 10-year/30-year curve but as vehicle to work against a front-end-specifically the 5-year that has already had great performance over recent months. Both the outright steepener and the butterfly express a belief that 10-years have value. The latter expressing an oversold component looking for a retrace towards the shorter term moving average (purple line- 13.26 bps from current level of 8.7 bps) in the chart below.

