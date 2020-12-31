US Markets

US GOVTS - US curve holding under recent steepening highs

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 31 (IFR) - US 2s/10s got up to multi-year highs last week around 85bp not seen since Oct 2017 with 95bp possible on a break as 38.2% Fibo of the move from Dec 2013 to Aug 2019. Support from 75bp then trend at 69bp. 10s/30s remain in a tight range between 71.5bp lows and 77bp highs, last at 73.5bp. Outside of this 68bp to 83bp has the spread covered.

