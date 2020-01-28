US GOVTS - TY volume spikes on break of Monday high

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Volume has spiked on the break of Monday's high in 10-year Treasury futures, with over 40k contracts going through as the market pushed above 130-31. Volume was quick to die back down, however, to just under 10k contracts in the next minute despite the bounce accelerating up to 131-04, before ultimately climbing to 131-05.5.

((michael.cartine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.