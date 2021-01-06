US GOVTS - Tumbling overnight as 1.00% breaks, 30s break out

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - Bonds have tumbled overnight, hit hard by technical breaks and worries over the potential for forced selling as 10-year yields have pushed well over 1.00%. Aside from the psychological damage of 10s breaking above 1.00%, there is talk about the potential for gamma hedging to rush in. Additionally, 30-year yields have blown above their mid-November high of 1.77%, and 30-year futures have blown through trend support running back to the middle of November, as well as plunging below prior lows from before Christmas, early December, and November 11.

The Senate races in Georgia meanwhile appear to show Warnock winning his contest, with the Perdue/Ossoff result still too close to call. Worries over a potential Democratic sweep of government and ensuing deficit spending, if Ossoff wins, have also leaned on the market.

Volume has been huge, with 811k 10-year futures trading by 06:22 EST, while cash saw $17bn 10-year notes trade by the middle of Europe’s morning. Several dealers reported better overseas buying, from Japan, Asia, and Europe, as London trading wore on. Additionally, Bunds bounced strongly, helped by soft German and eurozone services and composite PMI data and European Central Bank buying in markets which still don’t seem quite up to speed for the new year. A less than impressive 10-year Bund auction, however, helped put a stop to any nascent recovery as Bunds faded into the bidding deadline and haven’t managed much of a bounce since.

Stocks remain slippery; after yesterday’s modest recovery of 0.7% for the S&P500, futures are now down over a dozen points or 0.4%. European shares in contrast are faring much better, the Eurostoxx50 up 0.9%, although much of this reflects catching up to yesterday’s bounce which came after Europe went home. Asian bourses meanwhile saw the Nikkei dip 0.4%, the Hang Seng gain 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite bounce 0.6%.

The dollar is continuing its downward momentum, the index dropping further to DXY89.25, the lowest it has been since mid-April 2018. The major currencies show the euro stronger, up half a big figure to EUR/USD1.2345, and the pound less so, cable up 1/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.3657. The yen is marginally cheaper at USD/JPY102.77. Gold stands little changed at $1,950.20, after poking up to a new high of $1,959.01 earlier, closing in on November’s high of $1,965.33. Oil is a little higher after yesterday’s bounce on Saudi Arabia’s production cut, up $0.13 to $50.06, but only a little and after coming off a high of $50.59 earlier.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

