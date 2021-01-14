US Markets

US GOVTS- Tsy to sell $30.0 bn 42- and $30 bn 119-day cash mgmt bills

The Treasury will auction a $30.0 bn 42-day, and $30.0 bn 119-day cash management bills on January 19th, 2020 and settling on January 21st, 2021 *The 42-day matures March 4th and is a reopening of an outstanding bill from August 2020.

*The 42-day matures March 4th and is a reopening of an outstanding bill from August 2020. At settlement, the total size of the issue will be $189.0 bn.

*The 119-day which matures May 20th and is a reopening of an outstanding bill from May 2020. At settlement, the total size will be $123.0 bn.

*The auction times are as follows:

Auction Times

01/19/21

Non-Competitive

Competitive

42-Day Cash Mgmt Bill

12:00 noon

1:00 pm ET

119-Day Cash Mgmt Bill

12:00 noon

1:00 pm ET



