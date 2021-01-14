US GOVTS- Tsy to sell $30.0 bn 42- and $30 bn 119-day cash mgmt bills
By Nelson Thomson
New York , January 14 (IFR) - *The Treasury will auction a $30.0 bn 42-day, and $30.0 bn 119-day cash management bills on January 19th, 2020 and settling on January 21st, 2021
*The 42-day matures March 4th and is a reopening of an outstanding bill from August 2020. At settlement, the total size of the issue will be $189.0 bn.
*The 119-day which matures May 20th and is a reopening of an outstanding bill from May 2020. At settlement, the total size will be $123.0 bn.
*The auction times are as follows:
Auction Times
01/19/21
Non-Competitive
Competitive
42-Day Cash Mgmt Bill
12:00 noon
1:00 pm ET
119-Day Cash Mgmt Bill
12:00 noon
1:00 pm ET
Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com
((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.