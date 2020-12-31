US GOVTS- Tsy 1mo, 2-month bill auction preview

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, December 31 (IFR) - *The Treasury will auction $30.0 bn WI 1-month bills due (02/02/21) and $35.0 bn WI 2-month bills (due 03/02/21) at the following times: non-competitive at 9:30 a.m. ET and competitive at 10:00 a.m. ET.

*At settlement on January 5th, the issuance generates zero cash (rollover existing debt).

*Last week’s 1-month auction came at 0.08% and currently trades at 0.0525% so a positive week. The current WI 1-month is trading at 0.0525% - so a roll of 1.5 bps pick-up is attractive. At current levels of discount, the WI 1-month is 8.5 bps above the RRP rate of 0.00 bps and 7.0 bps below the daily repurchase rate of 0.15%.

*Last week’s 2-month auction came at 0.09% and currently trades at 0.0675%--nice profit. The WI 2-month bill trades at 0.085% so a forward roll of 0.75 bps. The spread of the outstanding 2-month vs. the outstanding 3-month bill is +0.0025 bps—WI 2s are only slightly cheaper. The WI issue trades 8.5 bps over the RRP rate of 0.0%, and 3.5 bps below the daily repurchase rate of 0.12%.



*Both bills are expensive on a relative value basis due to the year-end window dressing. And similar to yesterday’s 105- and 154-day auctions, we advise not to chase these bills- as bigger supply is coming. Bid the bid side, and if one is leaning- lean to the shorter bill, but if the WI 2-month tails and is at a discount that is above the 3-month bill, just say thank you.

*Auction stats based on trailing six-auction average (and rounded):

Preview 6 Auc avg. 1-mo 6 Auc avg. 2-mo Bid to cover 3.39 3.35 Indirect Bid 38.10% 48.86% Direct Bid 8.31% 4.96% Dealer Bid 53.60% 46.19%

