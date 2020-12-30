US Markets

US GOVTS- Tsy 105-and 154-day cash mgmt bill preview; Nearly even to 6-mo bill attractive

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The Treasury will auction a $25.0 bn 105-day and $30.0 bn of a new 154-day cash management bill. The 105-day matures April 20th, 2021.

By Nelson Thomson

By Nelson Thomson

New York , December 30 (IFR) - *The Treasury will auction a $25.0 bn 105-day and $30.0 bn of a new 154-day cash management bill. These auctions settle December 29th, 2020.

Auction Times

12/30/20

Non-Competitive

Competitive

105-Day Cash Mgmt Bill

11:00 am ET

11:30 am ET

154-Day Cash Mgmt Bill

11:00 am ET

11:30 am ET

*The 105-day matures April 20th, 2021. The spread between the 3- and 6-month bills is 0.5 bps (.095% and 0.10%) so the value per week (0.5/13 weeks) is 0.04 bps so the 105-day should trade at 0.0975%. It is currently quoted 0.10% at 0.09%, the mid-market of 0.095% discount would be roughly 0.25 bps below fair value, so .095% would not be a good purchase point.

*The 154-day bill matures June 8th, 2021. With the value per week worth 0.04 bps, noted above, this issue should be near the .0975% level for fair value. The current market is 0.10% at .09%, so the mid-market discount is 0.095% bps is 0.25 bps below fair value.

*Rolls:The mid-market levels from the outstanding April 13 and June 1 bills are 0.095% and 0.095%, so the forward roll in the 105-day (using the fair value) would be nearly flat in both so nothing attractive here.

Bidding:

*This view feels the bid-side is the best place. The mid-market levels are a touch rich. The rolls are not attractive. SOFR set at 0.10% so carry is not an issue, but one should note that some stimulus bill is going to pass, so chasing bills will not be a good play in the very near future. Both bills trade nearly even to the 6-month and 1-year bill, so it is hard to see a problem owning them, but just be ready for many more to come.

*Bid the bid-side and hope for a tail.

*The six-auction average results for CMBs are as such:

Preview CMB

6 Auction avge

Bid to cover

3.55

Indirect Bid

48.01%

Direct Bid

5.56%

Dealer Bid

46.43%

Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com

((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

