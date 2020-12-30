US GOVTS- Tsy 105-and 154-day cash mgmt bill preview; Nearly even to 6-mo bill attractive
By Nelson Thomson
New York , December 30 (IFR) - *The Treasury will auction a $25.0 bn 105-day and $30.0 bn of a new 154-day cash management bill. These auctions settle December 29th, 2020.
Auction Times
12/30/20
Non-Competitive
Competitive
105-Day Cash Mgmt Bill
11:00 am ET
11:30 am ET
154-Day Cash Mgmt Bill
11:00 am ET
11:30 am ET
*The 105-day matures April 20th, 2021. The spread between the 3- and 6-month bills is 0.5 bps (.095% and 0.10%) so the value per week (0.5/13 weeks) is 0.04 bps so the 105-day should trade at 0.0975%. It is currently quoted 0.10% at 0.09%, the mid-market of 0.095% discount would be roughly 0.25 bps below fair value, so .095% would not be a good purchase point.
*The 154-day bill matures June 8th, 2021. With the value per week worth 0.04 bps, noted above, this issue should be near the .0975% level for fair value. The current market is 0.10% at .09%, so the mid-market discount is 0.095% bps is 0.25 bps below fair value.
*Rolls:The mid-market levels from the outstanding April 13 and June 1 bills are 0.095% and 0.095%, so the forward roll in the 105-day (using the fair value) would be nearly flat in both so nothing attractive here.
Bidding:
*This view feels the bid-side is the best place. The mid-market levels are a touch rich. The rolls are not attractive. SOFR set at 0.10% so carry is not an issue, but one should note that some stimulus bill is going to pass, so chasing bills will not be a good play in the very near future. Both bills trade nearly even to the 6-month and 1-year bill, so it is hard to see a problem owning them, but just be ready for many more to come.
*Bid the bid-side and hope for a tail.
*The six-auction average results for CMBs are as such:
Preview CMB
6 Auction avge
Bid to cover
3.55
Indirect Bid
48.01%
Direct Bid
5.56%
Dealer Bid
46.43%
Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com
((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources