US GOVTS - The rout is on; bonds extend lower overnight

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bonds have extended lower overnight, weighed down by a variety of factors.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Bonds have extended lower overnight, weighed down by a variety of factors. Follow through after the rout is an obvious one, as is this afternoon’s $38bn 10-year note auction and tomorrow’s $24bn 30-year bonds. But European bonds are also, unusually (as they have not been too bothered by Treasury weakness recently), trading heavy too. A bit of supply is weighing in here, with stops a bigger factor as Bunds slid through their December 2 low of 176.63, before stabilizing into early New York trading.

Finally, stocks just aren’t very bothered by the bond market weakness thus far; S&P futures are up about 10 points or 0.2% after yesterday’s retreat. Overseas bourses however have been more mixed; the Eurostoxx50 is marginally lower following the slippage on Wall Street yesterday, while the Nikkei nudged up 0.1%. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite for their part jumped 1.3% and 2.2% respectively.

Volume has been moderately brisk, with 310k 10-year futures trading by 06:51 EST. The March contract has marked a range of 136-05.5/136-12.5, last at 136-06.5. Dealers do relay buying from overseas accounts, but not of enough significance to matter; “There’s no real sponsor for the market” comments one.

European supply saw the Netherlands tap €1.885bn of its 1/52 DSL, Belgium bring €6bn of a new 10-year syndicated deal, Austria tap a small amount of 10- and 30-year paper, and the UK tap £3.0bn of its 1/28 and £1.25bn of its 10/54 Gilts. 10-year Bund futures are down about ¼ point from their settle under all this pressure, and while Bunds led the way to higher yields amid this supply, Treasuries are taking over again, pushing 10-year spreads out about 1.5bp wider from Europe’s close yesterday, to +163.9bp last.

Other related markets show the dollar little changed, the index at DXY90.46. The pound however is strong, cable up ¾ big figure to GBP/USD1.3586. The euro and yen in contrast are little changed at EUR/USD1.3588 and USD/JPY104.20. Gold is bouncing, to $1,860.36, and oil is up $0.71 to $52.96.

