US Markets

US GOVTS - T-notes up to 138-03+ last week ahead 138-08

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

New year, new month, new week but not a hugely differing outlook.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - New year, new month, new week but not a hugely differing outlook. T-notes up to 138-03+ last Thursday from where there has been a modest pullback ahead of 138-08 Nov 30 highs and multiple tops. Trend is up to 137-23 followed by 137-19 lows. Ten year cash still in a broad range from 0.87% to 0.99%.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular