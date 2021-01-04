US GOVTS - T-notes up to 138-03+ last week ahead 138-08

By John Ratcliffe LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - New year, new month, new week but not a hugely differing outlook. T-notes up to 138-03+ last Thursday from where there has been a modest pullback ahead of 138-08 Nov 30 highs and multiple tops. Trend is up to 137-23 followed by 137-19 lows. Ten year cash still in a broad range from 0.87% to 0.99%. (Reporting by John Ratcliffe) ((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

