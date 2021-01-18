US GOVTS - T-notes nearly back to 137-00
By John Ratcliffe
LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - T-notes still open despite the holiday with a very slight bid and a focus on the 137-00 region then the 137-08 breakdown level extending to 137-11 as 61.8% Fibo of the sell-off from Jan 4. Minor support at 136-27 then the 136-16 region. 10yr down to 1.07% after a 1.187% high last week that is a decent top here.
