US GOVTS - T-notes nearly back to 137-00

By John Ratcliffe LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - T-notes still open despite the holiday with a very slight bid and a focus on the 137-00 region then the 137-08 breakdown level extending to 137-11 as 61.8% Fibo of the sell-off from Jan 4. Minor support at 136-27 then the 136-16 region. 10yr down to 1.07% after a 1.187% high last week that is a decent top here. T-note Trader (Reporting by John Ratcliffe) ((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

