US GOVTS - T-notes holding up but 138-08 elusive still

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - T-notes up to 138-05+ so far before holding ahead of the tops and multiple highs at 138-08. Trend support up to 137-24 ahead of 137-19+ Dec 16 lows so still in a fairly tight range here with a slight bias to the upside. Bullish candlesticks the last few sessions. 10yr roughly in a 0.87% to 0.99% range that has been the case since Dec 1. See more at: 10yr US Trader

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

