US GOVTS - T-notes hold up after 136-14+ new low overnight

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

T-notes down to a new low at 136-14+ before holding with a slight rebound in evidence.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - T-notes down to a new low at 136-14+ before holding with a slight rebound in evidence. 136-29+ highs and the 137-00 region in general can be resistance with 136-24 ahead of here potentially as the latest breakdown region. Possible hammer developing.  10yr up to 1.125% before holding ahead of 1.17% as 38.2% Fibo projection from Aug to Dec. 10yr Trader

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

