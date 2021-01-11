US GOVTS - T-notes hold up after 136-14+ new low overnight

By John Ratcliffe LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - T-notes down to a new low at 136-14+ before holding with a slight rebound in evidence. 136-29+ highs and the 137-00 region in general can be resistance with 136-24 ahead of here potentially as the latest breakdown region. Possible hammer developing. 10yr up to 1.125% before holding ahead of 1.17% as 38.2% Fibo projection from Aug to Dec. 10yr Trader (Reporting by John Ratcliffe) ((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.