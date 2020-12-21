US Markets

US GOVTS - T-notes capped by 137-30+ ahead of 138-08

T-notes up to 137-30+ highs overnight ahead of the 138-08 high from Nov 30 followed by 138-13 50% retracement level with the mood risk-off despite the next round of stimulus having been agreed overnight.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 21 (IFR) - T-notes up to 137-30+ highs overnight ahead of the 138-08 high from Nov 30 followed by 138-13 50% retracement level with the mood risk-off despite the next round of stimulus having been agreed overnight. 137-19+ lows with trend at 137-16. 10yr in a 0.87% to 0.99% range. Bunds have blasted through 177.98 overnight and now 178.13 breakdown with scope for more here. 10yr US/Germany at 149.5bp with support around 147bp lows and resistance at 155.5bp highs.

