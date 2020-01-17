US GOVTS - Steeper after Treasury reintroduces 20s

LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Bonds have steepened overnight with the front-bid while the long-end has been hit by news of Treasury reintroducing 20-year auctions. Volume has been moderate with 291k 10-year futures trading by 05:40 EST, while the March 10-year has marked a range of 129-02/129-06, last at 129-05.5. The one big flow features a block trade selling 5k classic bond futures at 157-06 vs buying 6k 10s at 129-03 and 1.4k ultras at 184-03.

Gilts are the standout again regarding related markets, bouncing on weak retail sales data which showed a headline drop of 0.6% m/m and ex-fuel fall of 0.8%, vs Reuters consensus of +0.5% and +0.7% respectively. 10-year Gilt futures are up ¼ point from their settle, and 10-year spreads are another 2.3bp tighter to Bunds. Bunds meanwhile are little changed from their settle, after dipping earlier, leaving 10s/Bunds 0.3bp wider at +203.5bp last.

Within Europe, Italian bonds are strong, 10-year futures up ¾ point and 10-year spreads tightening 6.7bp to Bunds as markets rest easier following the passing of the new 9/50 syndicated deal earlier in the week. Other related markets show S&P futures up over six points, while the Eurostoxx50 is up 0.9%. In Asia, the Nikkei bounced 0.5%, the Hang Seng climbed 0.6%, but the Shanghai Composite posted only marginal gains.

The dollar is a little stronger, the index at DXY97.40, with the pound suffering the most among the major currencies, dropping about 1/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.3045. The euro is also slightly softer at EUR/USD1.1119, while the yen is little changed at USD/JPY110.13. Gold is modestly higher at $1,555.89, and oil is up $0.27 to $58.79.

