US GOVTS- Small short covering behind tsy bounce as vaccine -led stock euphoria faded

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, December 30 (IFR) - *Treasuries bounced off the lows in a grinding bid since the CME opened as waiting CTA short covering bids dominated the modest flow. Hedge funds, the big buyers yesterday, have not been major players so far today. The algos are quiet for a second consecutive session as 10-year and bond yields vacillate in the middle of the yield support ranges (10s: 0.94% support vs. 0.92% resistance; 30s: 1.70% support vs. 1.67% resistance). *Some of the impetus for the treasury bounce is the pullback in stocks from the highs as the vaccine-led (Astra/Oxford vaccine approved by UK—first world approval) euphoria gets faded by the Senate logger jam on the upped stimulus checks with McConnell looking more like the Grinch that stole New Year’s. *Dealers note real money position adjusting is making up the small two way flows with index-linked buyers only nibbling in long-end cash, so far, and helping the modest long end bid that is reversing some of the earlier yield curve steepening move. Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

