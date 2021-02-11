US GOVTS - Preview of UST 30-year bond auction and recent results

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 11 (IFR) - In the last leg of the $126 bn Refunding, Treasury will auction $27 bn in fresh first generation 30-year bonds at 13:00 ET. This auction will be part three of three, following $58 bn 3s on Tuesday and $38 bn first generation 10s on Wednesday. The $126 bn Refunding package will raise $63.136 bn for Treasury at the February 16 settlement.

The WI 30-year currently trades near 1.92%, about 2 bps richer to where it opened for trading last Thursday. The roll to the current 30s traded last in the middle of the market of give-up 0.5 bps to 0.75 bps.

Compared to the rest of the curve since the auction announcement, WI 30s have outperformed 2s by about 1 bps, are about 0.6 bps richer to 3s, are about 1.6 richer to 5s, are about 0.9 bps richer to 7s, about 2.4 bps richer to 10s, and have outperformed 20s by about 5.7 bps. Compared to where the January auction stopped (1.825%), the WI is 9.5 bps cheaper.

Of the past six 30-year bond auctions, three tailed and three printed through the screens. The six-auction average allotment to Indirect bidders is 61.5% (hit rate 87.2%), Directs 15.6% (hit rate 76%) and to Primary Dealers 22.9% (hit rate 16.8%). The six-auction average bid-to-cover ratio is 2.27.

Domestic investment fund awards in January decreased to $14.797 bn compared to December’s $17.117 bn and average $14.904 bn. Foreign participants' awards vaulted to $4.916 bn in January from $1.490 in December with an average of $2.778 bn. Dealer awards in January decreased to $4.254 bn versus December’s $4.956 bn and average $6.007 bn.

According to the latest NY Fed data for the week ended January 27 primary dealers were net long $52.687 bn across treasuries maturing in more than 11 year, vs. January 6 dealers were net long $50.198 bn. /ms