US GOVTS- Post ADP miss-led tsy bounce lures sellers after big HF TYH, USH buys

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Treasury lows on the implications of the likely Blue wave of the Georgia Senate runoff election results were already being bought at the London-New York crossover by CTAs—deemed short covering.

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, January 6 (IFR) - *Treasury lows on the implications of the likely Blue wave of the Georgia Senate runoff election results were already being bought at the London-New York crossover by CTAs—deemed short covering. New algo buy programs were triggered in USH and TYH as 10-year and bond yields held support. Real money accounts lifted 2s and 10s—both domestic and overseas portfolios involved as New York trading got underway.*But the ADP miss then drew in big Hedge fund buys in TYH and USH, with one fund linked to a 4k USH and 18k TYH buy.*But close to the highs, CTAs were back in selling with desks relaying real money accounts in selling long-end cash and futures. Specs have been back in selling pretty much across the curve as E-minis (ESH1) gain some traction, led in some part by the bounce in treasuries off the lows—gleaning some relief that the push to higher yields found a cap. *Fresh steepening bets are more recently noted, dominated by both trading account and real money on bets for a continuation of the reflation trade.Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

