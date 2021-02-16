US GOVTS - Plunging for President's Day

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Bonds have plunged further heading toward early New York trading, although most of the action came in overseas activity during yesterday’s holiday, with the market recovering slightly before fading again today. Volume has been huge with 882k 10-year futures trading by 06:00 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 136-02/136-15, last at 136-07.5. Customer flows have been light and mixed, although one big trade did stand out from Asia today, being 14k two-year futures trading at 110-15.5 against 5k each of five-year futures going through in two lots at 125-19.2 and 125-19.5.

Bunds were hammered yesterday as well although the vast majority of the damage they suffered came in futures, alongside the weakness in Treasuries, before Europe ever got in. Bunds then spent the rest of the day drifting higher and lower, and recovering with Treasuries through Asian hours, before a strong headline for the ZEW survey in Germany knocked the market down to new lows. 10-year Bund futures are now little changed from their settle yesterday, but down ¾ point from where they closed Friday.

10s/Bunds trades 1bp wider as a result, at +162.5bp last. Within Europe, markets are largely quiet overall, despite Italy coming with a new 8/31 BTP and new 5/51 BTPei linker via syndication. 10-year Italy trades 0.5bp wider to Bunds under this weight, but 30-year Italy trades modestly tighter.

Stocks show S&P futures up over a dozen points or 0.4% from Friday’s close, after they had traded up almost 30 points or 0.7% at their best. In Europe the Eurostoxx50 is down 0.2%, while the Nikkei jumped 1.3% and the Hang Seng jumped 1.9% on its first day of trading from last Thursday. The Shanghai Composite however is still closed amid the Chinese New Year festivities.

The dollar is heavy, the index dropping to DXY90.15, breaking below last week’s lows to the lowest it has been since the end of January. The euro is up over 1/3 big figure to EUR/USD1.2164, with the pound just behind at GBP/USD1.3930, while the yen is slightly stronger at USD/JPY105.25. Gold is little changed at $1,821.31, and oil is slightly higher at $59.80, but is well off its earlier high of $60.95 and at this point looks like it is putting in a possible reversal signal, albeit with the whole day of trading left.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

