US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Yields sharply unchanged, on headline high-alert, but trying to stay out of harms way

By Duncan Balsbaugh

December 22 (IFR) - * Monday Trade An Example Of What’s To Come* Markets Coiling Into Event Risk In Early January* Bias Neutral/Supportive Buying Dips in The Long End* Tuesday Q3 GDP, PCE, Philly Fed, EH, CC, $15B TIPS

Yields on US treasuries securities are sharply unchanged, after a decent bout of selling that occurred just before 6:00 ET. 30-year yields ran quite quickly to make overnight/early morning highs at 1.674% from near 1.66%. After yields trudged higher from lows (1.65%) set into the Europe/London trade. Market psychology is fragile, given there remains much uncertainty on a few fronts (virus, runoffs, economy wekening). Yesterday’s action in equities was a good case in point. Spoos down over 100 handles on the identification of a major new strain of Covid in the UK.

A nasty 3% knockout blow, despite markets well aware that scientists were saying the vaccines will work for the new strain. Perhaps there has never been a market with so many potential weak longs. Certainly the VIX has never been so high while making records. At about a two-times factor. To us it feels as if there is a fire burning under the surface, not likely evident until to and through a couple of key early January dates.

Until then, a choppy trade, eyes and heads on swivels, on tapebomb alert, right into yearend window dressing. 30-year yields should remain contained in a 1.73%+ (high Bollinger Band) to 1.62%- (50-day mover) range into year end. Then onto one of the most volatile periods of the year, the first weeks and month of January. The January 5 Georgia Senate run off elections loom large on trader radar. Historically Republicans have gained ground on their November outcomes in the January run offs.

Overwhelmingly in 7 of 8 runoffs have seen the GOP gain ground. History though seems to be out the window in Georgia, changing seemingly overnight to Blue from Red. However, Biden only won by 13k, out of over 7 mn votes cast. Versus a total of less than 4 mn votes cast in the 2016 election. Population in Georgia only increased by about 300k from 2016 to 2020. Thus it is crystal clear that with mail in voting there can be nothing clear about the outcome.

And depending on what happens January 5 in the runoff elections, mark January 6 down too, when Congress meets to officially validate the election. Anyone guess who might make objections at that meeting? If so a formerly obscure law will be consulted to settle disputes about electors. Objections at that meeting about electors are to be settled engaging a process established by the Electoral Count Act of 1887. And this act has been used more recently. In 2005 Representative Stephanie Tubbs Jones and Senator Barbara Boxer objected to Ohio’s electoral votes for George W. Bush, alleging “they were not in all known circumstances regularly given.”

It will all come down to the economy. Which we see weakening much more than the markets’ who are focused on vaccine dreams. Worse we see economic growth, after an obvious mathematically induced rebound, never returning to 3% and over real GDP. Debt has ruined that chance, destroying years of future consumption. The zombie economy. In the FT today ‘Fed backstop masks rising risks in America’s corporate debt market, Record $2.5tn borrowing binge has caused debts to balloon faster than profits can keep up.’ Saying “The borrowing binge has driven leverage — a ratio that measures debt compared with earnings — to an all-time peak for higher-rated, investment grade companies, having already surpassed historic records at the end of 2019, according to data from Bank of America.”



This high frequency data on the consumer was released yesterday by the NY Fed. The latest Survey of Consumer Expectations Credit Access Survey titled ‘Credit Access Survey Shows Plunge in Credit Demand and Access’. Saying “The latest Credit Access Survey reveals the stark imprint of the pandemic on consumer credit markets, with most credit application and acceptance rates falling sharply after February 2020. Application and acceptance rates for credit card and credit limit increase requests showed the largest declines, followed by auto loans.”

The trading bias is neutral/supportive buying dips into yearend, expecting more risk-off and asset allocation out of equities into bonds. Look for a range of 1.69% to 1.64% in 30s.

Tuesday features only one second-tier release (existing home sales) and a bunch of third-tier releases. At 08:30, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the third and final reading on real GDP growth in the third quarter. Both the first (advance) and second (preliminary) estimates showed record growth of +33.1% q/q AR, though this followed a record decline of 31.4% q/q AR in the second quarter.

Also at 08:30, the Philadelphia Fed will release its December survey of nonmanufacturing businesses in the Third District. Firms responding to the November survey indicated a moderation in business activity, where the indexes for general activity at the firm level, sales/revenues, and new orders all posted declines for the month; the latter two indexes reached negative territory. Regarding assessments of general business activity for the region, the diffusion index dropped to -15.9 in November, from +16.0 in October.

Redbook will update its weekly same-store sales index at 08:55. It last showed a decrease of 2.2% m/m but an increase of 2.5% y/y. At 10:00, the National Association of Realtors will publish Existing Home Sales for November, where the market consensus calls for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.70 mn, or a decrease of 2.2% from October’s SAAR of 6.85 mn. That would wipe out about half of October’s 4.3% m/m advance.

Also at 10:00, the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for December. The median from the Reuters weekly economist poll puts the CCI at 97.1 this month, up from 96.1 last month but down from 100.9 in October and 101.8 in September. In December 2019, the CCI was 126.5. Still at 10:00, the Richmond Fed will unveil its business sector surveys for December. In November, the composite index from the manufacturing survey was 15, while the services survey was 13.

Fed officials essentially have this week and next week off as there are no public engagements scheduled until January 4. The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will conduct a 28-day term repo operation at 08:30 (min bid rate IOER + 10 bps), an overnight reverse repo operation at 13:15 (0.0%), and an overnight repo operation at 13:45 (min bid rate IOER + 5 bps). From 10:10 to 10:30, the Desk will purchase up to $1.750 bn in Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector.



At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of 105-day and 154-day cash management bills (e: $25/30 bn) for auction on December 23, plus details of 4- and 8-week bills (e: $35/35 bn) for auction on December 24. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn each in 42-day and 119-day cash management bills. At 13:00, Treasury will auction $15 bn in reopened 5-year TIPS.