US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Welcome to 2021, fasten your seat belts it'll be a bumpy ride

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Welcome to 2021. And if this week is representative, 2021 has the potential to more closely match 2020 as a wild year full of surprises. Only one of the major uncertainties plaguing 2020 is now known. The Brexit agreement between the EU and UK smoothed the potential cliff-edge of a no-trade deal Brexit at the end of the UK transition period. But globally Covid cases are back on the rise with Germany now extending lockdowns through January. And France strengthened curfew rules in 16 regions, discussing potential new restrictions according to Journal du Dimanche newspaper. Asia cases are surging, with Tokyo considering a state of emergency declaration. In the US daily cases climbed to a record 300k over the weekend, not even afflicted fully yet by Christmas holiday or New Years celebrations at all yet. The US is only now discovering the B117 mutation, but its likely been the source of the super spread. And what has us very concerned, is the silence around the efficacy of the vaccines on B117. Plenty of hope, but no scientific answers regarding efficacy.

David Kennedy, an evolutionary microbiologist who studies the link between the transmission and evolution of infectious diseases, says “Vaccine-virus mismatch is an ongoing challenge for scientists charged with developing the seasonal flu vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work by training our immune systems to recognize a specific version of the viral spike protein. The version of the spike protein used by the vaccines was designed to match that of the old virus, not that of the B117 virus. This means that the vaccines might become less effective than expected should this new virus spread widely.” In the UK no real answer yet either despite the UK known for its expertise in virus mutation.

Deenan Pillay, professor of virology at University College London said “even with another vaccine becoming available [Oxford] it is more important than ever to limit the spread of infections because the virus has proved more prone to mutations and variation than many people had thought. One big concern is that we will see continuing evolution of this virus—more and more variants that build on the one that is highly transmissible—and that will happen with ongoing transmission and replication. Without replications and transmission there is no evolution of the virus. In order to maximise the effectiveness of the vaccines coming through we really need to lockdown and reduce all chances of transmission”. As if that’s not enough, vaccine rollout in the US has been horrifically slow, and in some cases even 40-60% of front line health care workers won’t even take the vaccine.

Meanwhile the real risks to the market near term, remain political uncertainties. Thus yields on long duration treasuries remain Malcom-in-the-middle of the 1.70% to 1.60% near term 30s range. The Georgia Senate runoffs to determine control of the Senate tomorrow. And an ugly spectacle Wednesday when Trump and friends try to steal the election. A further problem not in hazy minds yet, there is little likelihood that the election results will be known for days. Like the presidential election was. Turnout was massive in early voting at over 3 million. As of January 3 FiveThirtyEight’s polling analysis had Ossoff 49.2% to Perdue 47.4%, and Warnock 49.5% to Loeffler 47.2%. A poll conducted December 27 by Republican leaning Trafalgar Group based in Atlanta, showed both Democrats Ossoff and Warnock had pulled ahead for the first time in their polling. Ossoff 48.6% versus Perdue 46.4%. And Warnock 47.1% versus Loeffler 46.8%. December 18 had Perdue 47.5% to Ossoff 42.5%, and Loeffler at 48.3 to Warnock 41.2%. Nate Cohn from the NYT said regarding the early voting “Voters so far in Georgia are 55 percent non-Hispanic white, 32 percent non-Hispanic Black and 13 percent of other races (or of unknown race). That’s a more diverse electorate than at this point in the general election, when fewer than 30 percent of early voters were Black.” That analysis also supports Warnock’s biggest increase over the past week plus. So the question becomes, turnout on election day. Trump won election day 60% to 38% in Georgia.

President-elect Biden and Trump both plan on campaigning in Georgia today and tomorrow. But could Trump’s recent behavior could hurt Perdue and Loeffler? Over the weekend he was at it again, pressing Georgia's Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to overturn his own election defeat. C’mon, Trump said “There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated” according to an audio recording of the call released by the Washington Post. Trump lashed out with threats when not getting his way “Because of what you've done to the president a lot of people aren't going to vote, and a lot of people are going to vote negative.” Were that to be true, we should see lower turn out rates from Republicans tomorrow, which might be the only tell tale of an earlier result as otherwise it should take days. And were the Democrats to sweep, we see 30-year yields headed back toward the 1.40%s as Spoos swoon towards 3k. Why, we anticipate that one of the first courses served by President Biden and Leader Harris would be huge tax increases on high incomes, corporations, and capital gains. All retroactive to January 1, 2021. In the chart below, note the buying tails left over the last several days, buyers want.

The tactical bias is neutral near the middle of the near term range (1.70% to 1.60%), looking to buy duration dips through at least the first week of January. Look for a range of 1.68% to 1.63% in 30s.

Monday’s data calendar is another light one, with only wholly new release being November construction spending. It’s seen rising 0.9%, just about matching the average pace we’ve seen since the series returned to growth back in June. Residential spending, powered by surging demand and low inventory, will likely provided the bulk of the increase yet again, having shot up 17.9% over the past five months. Public spending, on the other hand hasn’t been doing much, and last month’s 1.0% gain (the first increase in five months) will likely lead to some mean reversion.

Markit will revise its December manufacturing PMI data at 09:45. Their initial release had the headline slipping 0.2 to 56.5, but that was still 0.7 point over expectations and suggested a relatively strong recovery.

There will be slightly more action on the Fed speaking engagement side. At 10:00 we’ll hear from FRB Atlanta President Bostic (non-voter, moderate) on measuring the economic impacts of COVID-19, as well as FRB Chicago’s Evans (non-voter, dove) on the economy and monetary policy. FRB Cleveland’s Mester (voter, hawk) will speak twice, once at 12:15 on diversity in academic economics and again at 18:00 in a discussion hosted by the Korea-America Economic Association.

At 11:30, Treasury will do its weekly sale of $54 bn 13- and $51 bn 26-week bills.