US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Wall Street's thriving on Main Street's suffering

November 16 (IFR) - * With No Fiscal Stimulus And Divided Government

* The Master Of Inequality Is The Only Game In Town

* Sell Strength Into More Supply This Week ($27B 20s)

* Monday NY Fed Empire St Manufacturing, Fedspeak

The US has surpassed 11 mn Covid cases, with the infection rate soaring across the entire nation as opposed to just certain sectors of the country as in the first wave. Which has crippled the ability of doctors and medical teams to cross over into other states that desperately need the health care personnel. This morning Dr. Scott Gotlieb, a Pfizer board member and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said that “Another 15% of the U.S. population could be infected by the end of January, on top of the 15% that has already been infected. The genetic epidemiologist Trevor Bedford estimates that such a course could result in about 200,000 more deaths, assuming an improved infection fatality rate of about 0.45%.”

More cases, more deaths, translates to, buy more stocks. Clearly Wall Street thrives on Main Street suffering. The toxic combination of no fiscal stimulus for three months, leaving only the Fed to rescue the Covid strangled economy, is just what the Wall Street doctors ordered. And Wall Street loves more Covid cases, amidst the prospects of divided government. Meaning the Fed will have to do even more than planned in 2021 because divided government can’t. The House is also more divided, Pelosi will likely have to fight for staying Speaker. Thus gunning the main engine of inequality, Fed money printing monetizing deficits. Meanwhile DC is more dysfunctional than ever. Everyone may be concerned that Trump’s exit will be messy, or he might not leave.

We have a different take. Certainly Trump is sowing the seeds of discontent, rallying his large base. But not for staying in DC. It’s all about taking his base, and making billions from them. TTN (Trump TV Network) has already pushed Fox News towards center and will occupy the right political base, not the White House. That plan evident when Arizona was called early for Biden by Fox, well before CNN. So talk about divided government. While Covid burns, will DC even pass a bill on December 11 to keep the government open, or risk a sloppy shutdown? Will there be any shenanigans on the December 14 electoral college confirmation? Will the Fed be forced to use one of its precious policy arrows left from a largely empty quiver on December 16?

The macro markets certainly have already priced in Fed easing. Well known FX strategist Steve Englander said this Friday “We see Fed COVID-19 policy responses as driven by a view that if the FOMC sees a high probability of a move at the next meeting, it moves immediately, not delaying needed policy moves because of an arbitrary FOMC calendar. In our view, it may make such a calculation in coming weeks, with COVID-19 intensifying and fiscal stimulus caught in the Bermuda triangle of a partisan, lame duck Congress. If the FOMC moves, we think it will increase monthly UST purchases by about 50% to USD 120bn per month. It could also add targeted measures to encourage credit provision to struggling businesses, limited to loans on good collateral. We do not see the Fed launching helicopter money at this stage.”

No “Helicopter Money”, yet. As aforementioned, the master of creating economic inequality, the Fed, is in a trap they cannot exit. Former Fed Governor Randall Kroszner recently said “The big debts that governments are racking up are going to make it difficult for central banks to raise rates when they feel the need to do so because that will increase borrowing costs.” And the Fed backstopping corporate debt, has been the main feature mastering economic inequality. Protection from bankruptcies for zombie companies, many in the energy complex so oil prices remain in global recession. While the protection for Main Street is being peeled off layer by layer into yearend. No wonder treasuries yields defy the meteoric rise forecast by so many. The economy may double dip, and those prospects should force the Fed in even more.

Meanwhile in the treasuries complex, it remains the tale of two trades. Over the weekend, 15 Asian-Pacific countries signed a free trade zone (Comprehensive Economic Partnership - RCEP ) pledging to reduce tariffs and trade restrictions over the coming years. The list includes the large economies such as China, South Korea, Japan as well as Australia and New Zealand. While Fitch affirmed France’s AA (negative) rating, Austria’s AA+ (stable) rating, DBRS lowered the UK’s credit rating to AA high (stable) from ‘AAA’ (negative) due to the impact of the coronavirus and the deterioration of the fiscal situation. Overnight action in treasuries remained a tale of two trades. Asian buying yanked yields on 30-year bonds to 1.619%. Yields crept higher, only to explode once stateside sellers arrived on the scene. 30s zoomed to 1.69% on some huge selling in ultra bond futures, luring some spec short covering to consolidate trading. We continue to look primarily for a 1.70% to 1.60% range in 30s. Note given supply this week, $27 bn 20s Wednesday and $12 bn 10s TIPS Thursday, the 1.70% level could be breached. But first time up, we would buy it and/or supply. The 8 day moving average trading pivot resides near middle ground at 1.648%.

The tactical bias remains a two-way range trader, looking for a break of our advised 1.70% to 1.60% range in 30s to potentially go with. The strategic and curve biases are flat.

Monday has one economic indicator release in the morning and virtual appearances by two Fed officials in the afternoon. At 08:30, the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey for November is forecast by consensus to produce a General Business Activity index of 13.5, which would be a full three points higher than in October but 3.5 points lower from where it was in September.

At 13:45, San Francisco Fed President Daly (2021 voter, centrist will deliver the virtual keynote at a conference on building a financial system for a more inclusive economy. At 14:00, Fed Vice Chair Clarida (voter, centrist) discusses the economy and monetary policy at a virtual event hosted by the Brookings Institution.

The Fed will enter the open market at 10:30 to purchase up to $6.025 bn in Treasury coupons in the 4.5- to 7-year sector. The Desk will also conduct overnight reverse repos at 13:15 and overnight repos at 13:45.

At 11:30, the Treasury Department will auction $54 bn 13-week and $51 bn 26-week bills.