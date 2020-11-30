US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Two-way range; seasonal’s, Fed and risk parity; month-end

By Kenneth Logan

Bonds Seen Biding Their Time Through Supportive Seasonal’s

Strength to be Sold With Dips to be Bought

Long-intermediates Seen as Vulnerable on Curve

Chicago PMI, Pending Homes, Dallas Fed, Fed Barkin, T-bill Monday

It’s November month-end today, which on the margin should prove bond supportive as passive index-portfolios extend their duration and as balanced bond/equity funds move money out of the month’s well performing equity markets and into what have been more sideways than not bond market performers on the month.

Expectations remain that it will be the risk markets where much of the action will be over the coming weeks and months with bonds much more of a sideshow. The premise is dual based. That both monetary and fiscal policies will continue to err on the side of over doing it to ensure a sustainable global economic recovery through and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. Second that it will be the risk markets that will prove to be much more sensitive to the evolving global economic outlook than will be the fixed income complexes.

Currently the risk markets are taking a much more optimistic view of the economic outlook than the more cautious posture from policy makers. Of course, the latter’s caution is reinforcing the optimistic views of the former. The economic facts though show local as well as global economies performing much better than anticipated through the pandemic and this with one-hand (the service sector) tied behind its back. Indeed, overall demand, wages/income and savings are all holding up strongly. Pent-up demand for services (leisure, travel, hospitality) is seen as extraordinary suggestive that once vaccines are widely disseminated activity in the service sector and with it further gains in demand, wages/employment and savings will be unleashed. Note that this morning sees pharmaceutical company Moderna announce results of it phase three vaccine trial showing a 94% efficacy rate. Moderna will be seeking immediate FDA emergency approval and hopes to have the vaccine in distribution before the end of the year.

There remains a fair degree of skepticism to this view given the current alarming resurgence in the virus spread. As well, a school of thought sees much economic “scarring” as having occurred in the service sector that will prove difficult to quickly recover from even with effective vaccines. Perhaps, if at least an equal open mind should be given to the potential for a “V” shaped recovery should the vaccines prove as effective as their promise.

A modest litmus test on the economy’s health is seen over the next few weeks. This as the post-virus-resurgence economic data starts to roll in. Currently consensus sees much of the top-tier data holding up reasonably well if the better fear is that downside data surprises await. In many respects the markets may well “look through” any such disappointment. This partially on the updated promising vaccine news, but also as it presumably would encourage more near-term monetary and fiscal accommodation.

Indeed and should the incoming economic data (ISM. Payrolls, etc.) disappoint it could well force the Fed’s policy hand at their upcoming FOMC meeting (December 15-16). With few good policy options left it is thought that any policy change would see the Fed extended the duration (weighted average maturity) of their large scale market purchases while leaving the size and the open-ended timeline of the purchases unchanged. Certainly not a seismic policy shift though one that should allow the yield curve to flatten somewhat. Seen as vulnerable in this regard is the long-intermediate sector of the yield curve (i.e.: 10-year) that would be expected to underperform the curve’s wings.

Fiscal policy is another matter all together fraught as it is with politics. Given the latter it may well take until the news Administration takes office (January 20) and after the runoff elections for the two Georgia US senate seats (January 5) is known before any clarity of future fiscal policies are had.

Not to be overlooked is the large seasonal sway that the bond market finds itself in into the runup into yearend. Given the tendency towards low yearend liquidities and other technical anomalies the markets leverage and macro oriented contingent is often loathed to take on much in the way of market risk exposure and instead is more prone to pare back risk until the new trading year. This condition often lends itself to thin and choppy market conditions where follow-through in either direction is often lacking. Or an ideal backdrop to trade the market’s range of both selling strength and buying dips near no matter the fundamental news of the day.

From a more macro perspective, bonds are seen as remain both well over bought and overpriced. It will likely take a change intact from the global central bank set towards less accommodation to change this market profile. While the latter may be slow in coming (second half on 2021) it should not be dismissed out of hand with more macro oriented traders to be on the lookout for meaningful strength selling opportunities.

The week itself sees a chock-full economic data/event calendar. Data wise, it will be the various regional/national manufacturing/service PMI’s and the employment reports (ADP Wednesday and NFP Friday) that will be most espied. Event wise, Fed Chair Powell will be testifying on the CARES Act on Tuesday to the Senate and Wednesday to the House. Powell is expected to advocate for more fiscal spending relief as he reiterates that the Fed stands by to do more on policy should it be needed.

The strategic bias is neutral favoring both the selling of strength and the buying of dips in the range. Look for a range of 0.88% to 0.83% in 10s. The tactical bias is flat though looks to sell a 50% position in the 10-year at 0.835% if hit. The curve bias is flat though looks for the long-intermediate sector to underperform.

The post-Thanksgiving week’s trading calendar starts with the 09:45 release of the Chicago-Area Business Barometer for November. October’s reading (61.1) was only slightly below that of September (62.4), which was the best since February 2019 (64.7). By June of 2019, the PMI would start printing below 50, where it would spend 12 of the next 13 months. While an expansionary reading is expected for November, the PMI is like to spend less time above 60 in what’s left of the fourth quarter.

At 10:00, the National Association of Realtors will publish its Pending Home Sales Index for October. The PHSI fell 2.2% m/m in September 20 130.0, but that followed a 4-month string of gains that left the index at 132.8, its highest level on record. At 10:30, the Dallas Fed will release results from its November Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The October survey produced a General Business Activity index of 19.8, which was 6.2 points above September’s level and nearly 10 times the series average (2.0).

Richmond Fed President Barkin is slated to speak at noon. The New York Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $1.75 bn in Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector, with offers due by 10:30. The Desk will publish its next schedule of planned purchases at 15:00.

At 11:30, the Treasury Department will auction $54 bn 13-week and $51 bn 26-week bills.