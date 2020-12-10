US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Supportive range; ECB to see another bond market bite the dust

By Kenneth Logan

Boston, December 10 (IFR)

Further ECB Ease to Effectively Shut Down EU Sovereign Trading

UST to Benefit Though Spreads Likely to Widen Further

Brexit and US Fiscal Relief Deals Remain Elusive

Claims, CPI, Budget, T-bills and $24 bn 30-years

It’s a surreal world and especially as it concerns monetary policy. This morning is expected to see the European Central Bank (ECB) further dive down the rabbit hole of extraordinary monetary policy. Extraordinary in this case runs toward the nonsensical as for the most part the ECB’s policies are proving ineffective if not counterproductive to their mandate of stimulating economic growth/inflation. In many respects, the ECB’s policies are proving to be a tax on both EU savers and the EU banking/financial system, but subsidies for EU national government treasurers.

As of this morning, a vast number of EU countries are now borrowing at negative interest rates in the 10-year tenor. The ECB has signaled that they will up their large-scale asset purchases and provide more favorable long-term lending terms (lower rates and longer maturities) for European banks to essentially do the same.

The collateral damage will be to the European sovereign bond complex. As with the Japanese government bond (JGB) market the European sovereign debt complex will become zombified and essentially untradeable. Expect market volumes and trading activity to plummet to a standstill. Consider the projections that have the ECB buying 70% of gross EU sovereign issuance over 2021 and 150% of net issuance when redemption reinvestments are factored in. European sovereigns will become a commodity pure and simple where outsized demand overwhelms a finite supply. Take a bow ECB, well done.

The treasuries complex is expected to benefit somewhat as more global investors are steered its way in the search for yield. This said, yield spreads between EU sovereigns and UST are expected to widen further. The bund/treasury 10-year spread has widened by roughly 50 bps over the last several months (from 104 bps to 154 bps last) and is expected to continue to widen, likely appreciably so. Though supportive for treasuries, the latter’s price action/yield is seen as being better directed by stateside economic fundamentals that will also best guide US monetary and fiscal policies. Here the outlook remains for a robust economic recovery going into and through 2021 aided by very supportive monetary policy and expectations of further supportive fiscal policies.

Right now, obstinate politics are thwarting progress on successful outcomes for both Brexit and near-term US fiscal relief legislation, both of which are hurtling towards more or less hard deadlines. The Brexit negotiations have been extended to Sunday with Congress extending the government funding deadline (tied to the fiscal relief legislation) by a week, until next Friday. One hopes that calmer and more amenable heads will prevail if the risk is seen as otherwise.

Until they are resolved, the uncertainties on both Brexit and the US fiscal relief legislation are expected to be the main drivers behind the financial market action. This suggests a modest risk-off sentiment where dips will be bought in safe-havens as strength is better sold in the risk venues. Overall market volume and trading across all asset classes is expected to be on the light side in the interim as well.

For Thursday's session, this will allow the market to focus on underwriting $24 bn in reopened 30-year bonds. The market will first look to digest the ECB policy moves and their market implications along with a duo of early data reads. Weekly jobless claims and the November CPI report (both at 08:30) are expected to be relatively benign and of cursory interest.

We expect the 30-year auction to be decently received, along the lines of the modestly tailed and lower than average bid-to-cover results seen in both the 3- and 10-year auctions of the last two days. The need/urge to buy and especially from the market’s leveraged contingent including the Dealer community is currently seen as modest as positions and risk exposure are kept on a relatively short leash heading into year-end.

The tactical bias is neutral/supportive looking to trade both sides of the range through the 30-year auction supply, coming out of the auction moderately long. Look for a range of 0.95% to 0.89% in 10s. The strategic bias is long a 50% position in the WI 10-year at 0.951% versus a 50% 30-year short from 1.661%. The curve bias is in a 5s/30s steepener from 128.8 bps looking to unwind in the 30-year auction.

Today’s calendar has some meat to feed a data-starved market. At 08:30, initial jobless claims filed in the week ended December 5 are forecast by consensus to be 725k, a 53k fall from the previous week. The range of estimates is quite wide again (675k to 940k), even among the top five forecasters of the series (675k to 750k). Continued claims, being reported for the November 28 week, are supposed to be down 736k (-12.1%) to 5.335 mn. The top forecaster for this series (Wrightson ICAP) anchors the low end of the range of estimates contributed to the Reuters weekly economist poll (5.1 mn to 6.89 mn).

Also at 08:30, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report CPI data for November. The all-items index is forecast by consensus to be up 0.1% m/m and 1.1% y/y, while the core rate (excluding food and energy items) is supposed to be up 0.1% m/m and 1.6% y/y. October’s CPI was flat versus September, both overall and in the core. The 12-month changes were +1.2% and +1.6% for the headline and core measures, respectively.

Markets will also get a couple of offshoots from the CPI report. At 08:30, real average weekly earnings should be up 0.2% m/m in November after no change in October. The 12-month growth rate would rise to 4.8% y/y in November, from 4.4% y/y in October. At 11:00, the Cleveland Fed will release its Median CPI for November. This alternative measure of the core inflation rate rose by 0.2% m/m and 2.5% y/y in October, quite a bit firmer than the official changes of 0.0% m/m and +1.6% y/y. Even the 16% trimmed mean measure from the Cleveland Fed was firmer (+0.1% m/m and +2.2% y/y).

At 14:00, the Treasury Department will publish the Monthly Treasury Statement for November. On December 8, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the federal government incurred a deficit of $146 bn last month, $63 bn less than the deficit in November 2019. If not for calendar shifts, the deficit in November 2020 would have been $209 bn, or $50 billion more than the deficit in November 2019. CBO estimates that receipts in November 2020 totaled $219 bn, a decline of $6 bn (3%) from those in the same month last year; withholding of individual income and payroll taxes declined by the same amount.

Fed officials remain under a communications blackout until after the two-day FOMC meeting ends on December 16. From 10:10 to 10:30, the Open Market Operations desk will purchase up to $3.625 bn in Treasury coupons in the 7- to 20-year sector.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of next Monday’s 13- and 26-week bills (e: $54/51 bn) as well as details of next Tuesday’s auctions of 42- and 119-day cash management bills (e: $30/30 bn). At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 4-week and $35 bn 8-week bills, and at 13:00, Treasury will auction $24 bn in reopened 30-year bonds.

