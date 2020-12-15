US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Still stuck in a Covid moment; supportive range reinforced by year-end influences

By Kenneth Logan

Boston, December 15 (IFR)

Resurgent Covid Threatens More Near-Term Lockdowns

Waiting on Fiscal Safety Net; Fed to Stay Uber-Dovish

Financial and Economic Conditions Compete for Market Sway

Import Prices, Empire, IP/Cap-U, T-bills, TIC Data, Year-End

For the time being the bond market is in limbo, caught midway between the ongoing and worsening health/economic ravages of the Covid-19 and the promise that the pandemic will be vanquished in just a few months as the highly effective vaccines are widely/fully distributed.

There remains a high degree of uncertainty on how the economy will actually navigate through it all. The economic story is currently one of a glass half-full, half-empty or the “K-shaped" recovery. Miraculously perhaps, many sectors of the economy are experiencing boom-time conditions while a significant portion is experiencing abject depression.

The latter category is mainly the service-providing industries hospitality, travel and leisure. At issue here is the service sector is one of the main economic employers. These workers don’t have a prayer of getting back to work until the Covid curve bends sustainably toward the zero-bound, as is expected once the vaccine makes its full rounds. This though is likely months away and an interim concern is that much economic “scarring” will have occurred making for a more drawn-out economic recovery and perhaps one left with permanent damage to its pre-Covid trend potential.

There is also strong potential for an accelerated upside economic surprise as pent-up demand fueled by record household savings and extraordinarily accommodative monetary and fiscal policies power a sustainable and above-trend economic recovery. This outcome is the more probable of the two, yet it is months away.

To ensure such an outcome, monetary policies will err on overdoing things via accommodation. Such a policy approach is largely bond-market supportive and especially in the current timeframe where monetary policy is somewhat impotent to influence economic outcomes. Monetary policy can’t influence the path of the virus that has and will continue to have a stranglehold over wide swaths of the economy. This said, it is very much in the Powell Fed’s nature to push the policy envelope even if its economic mitigation effects are minimal.

With this, it wouldn’t be surprising in tomorrow’s FOMC meeting outcome to see the Fed decide to extend the duration profile of their large-scale asset purchases to help cap term yields. Given that the economy remains in limbo and that term yields are well contained, such a move would appear as unneeded (again minimal impact on current economic outcomes) or at least poorly timed. As well, given the current compromised state of the economy, any concerns about a market “taper-tantrum” appear as highly misplaced. The Fed though is expected to provide some outcome-based guidance on what it will take for them to consider tapering market purchases. The Fed has already guided that such a decision will be flexible and qualitative rather than hard-and-fast to any numerical economic data metric such as employment/GDP. Should the Fed expand on this guidance tomorrow, expect minimal market reaction.

The market is well into preparations for year-end, traditionally a time of high market inertia as money management protocols of reducing balance sheet and market risk-exposure are observed by many in the market. The typical market offshoot is for an ongoing reduction in volume and participation into year-end characterized by supportive if contained range trading. Under such conditions, the favored approach is to buy dips within the range as the market is more prone to being squeezed higher. Exceptions though revolve around supply. And as this is becoming more of a market issue with $215 bn in coupon supply ($24 bn 20-years, $15 bn 5-year TIPS, $58 bn 2-years, $59 bn 5-years and $59 bn 7-years) still to be auctioned before year-end. Here, a viable trading approach is to sell strength, in moderation.

Also on the year-end and perhaps this week’s agenda is the prospect for a fiscal relief package. A new, streamlined $748 bn bipartisan proposal is currently being floated if it will take the endorsement from Senate Majority Leader McConnell and House Speaker Pelosi to move it forward to a vote. This Friday at midnight is still seen as a deadline of sorts to pass any such legislation should it be tied to the passage of a government funding bill that comes up for renewal.

Even should such legislation get passed, the near-term impact on bonds will likely be measured with recent range lows perhaps tested into supply. More prone to react are the risk/equity markets that continue to salivate at the most favorable financial conditions ever (with more to come) with new record highs beckoning. These favorable financial conditions are expected to temper any bond bullishness and lessen any bullish reaction to downside economic data disappointments over the near-term.

Considered where current market yields are. They are exceedingly low as central banks with their zero- and negative-interest-rate policies and their large-scale purchases sit on the curve. And while the central banks aren’t going anywhere, there is not much more that they can do. Should the vaccines work their magic as advertised it's just a matter of time before the move towards economic normalcy begins. If so, bonds (and uber monetary/fiscal accommodation) are on borrowed time.

Consigned to a contained and tradeable two-way range, the better prospect for the market’s next measured move is a bear-steepener, though this is will likely to await the new year.

China was out with a series of data reads overnight (Industrial Output, Retail Sales, Fixed Investment) that were on the stronger side of expectations and reflectiing economic potential when/if the virus is effectively managed. A good portion of China’s economic strength remains export-driven with much of the demand coming from the States that again point to US domestic economic potential once the virus is vanquished.

The tactical bias is supportive, looking to trade both sides of the range and buying dips while selling strength. Look for a range of 0.93% to 0.87% in 10s. The strategic bias flat. The curve bias is flat.

As mentioned, the data calendar picks back up on today with a handful of releases, our focus being on November industrial production at 09:15. The BLS employment report for the month showed a dip in the factory workweek that kept aggregate hours worked from growing, but the consensus call is still for 0.3% increase in both total production and factory output, with the capacity utilization rate ticking up 0.1 pp to 72.9%, still well under where it was pre-pandemic.

Speaking of which, somewhat behind that in priority, at 08:30 the New York Fed will published its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December. Analysts see it not moving much, up 0.5 to +6.8 this month, keeping it on the more pessimistic side of the business survey’s we’ve seen in recent months. Compare last month’s +26.3 from the nearby Philadelphia Fed, or the ISM’s 56.7.

Also at 08:30 will be November trade prices, expected to be again fairly quiet, with gains of 0.3% for imports and 0.2% for exports. Among the factors influencing them right now are some supply chain tightness, the ongoing sharp turn downward in the dollar (after spiking earlier in the pandemic), and modest increases in energy prices.

There are of course no Fed speakers expected, as FOMC participants are headed into the first day of their two-day policy meeting. The Fed will be buying upwards of $8.8 bn in 2.25-4.5-year paper at 10:30.

Treasury will announces 4- and 8-week bills (e: $35/35 bn) as well as 105- and 154-day cash management bills (e: $25/30 bn) at 11:00, then auction $30 bn in 42- and $30 bn in 119-day cash management bills at 11:30.

