US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Ripping rally right through Refunding as markets focus on Fed not fiscal stimulus, WAM watch

By Duncan Balsbaugh

November 13 (IFR) - * Yields Follow-Through Lower After Rally Thurs

* Focus On Fed Stimulus, Mkts On WAM Watch

* Trading Bias Two-Way Trade In 30s Corridor

* Friday PPI, UMichigan Sentiment, Fedspeak

In overnight action yields on long treasuries declined further. 30s brushed 1.612% luring profit taking, as stocks recovered. Following through on the rip-roaring rally right through the record sized Refunding supply. The force of the market almost Mother Nature-like. Despite bleeding-out over 6 bps in outright concession yesterday, the bid for $27 bn bonds was still solid as a rock. Just when it looked like there would be follow through on the big bear steepener recently, a rip-tide of global demand swelled. Post supply, now we know what drove the bear steepener. Supply, masked as a “V” for vaccine and V-recovery. Now what’s driving the durable duration demand? The economy. And the lack of any stimulus coming, likely only by late in Q1 2021.

Reuters reports on the worsening of high frequency data. “An Oxford Economics broad index of the recovery, including economic, social and health data, ‘is reeling,’ said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, declining for its fourth straight week and now back to midsummer levels largely on the basis of eroding health conditions. Local indicators fell in 47 states.” Powell yesterday warned “The next few months could be challenging...It's just too soon to assess with any confidence the implications of the news for the path of the economy, especially in the near term...The path forward is going to be challenging for a number of reasons...my sense is that we will need to do more, and that Congress may need to do more as well on fiscal policy."

Thus macro markets are cheering on the Fed, the only positive policy game in DC. And thus long yields are on a WAM watch decline. Listening closely to Boston Fed President dandling the carrot Tuesday “We need to balance where we think the economy is going to be and how effective the actions we'll take will be. With long term rates going up, it makes you think about whether if we do find a very weak couple of quarters, whether additional purchases might be advantageous...The preferred step in my view would be to change the duration rather than increase how much we purchase. It could be done either by purchasing more at the long-end of what we are currently purchasing or do something more like an 'Operation Twist,' where we are selling some of our short-term securities and buying some of our long-term securities."

Indeed the treasuries market has its ear on the ground, listening for the Fed cavalry to ride to the rescue, as the economy heads for double dips. The weighted average maturity of purchases since March has averaged about 6.75 years. Which is only about half the WAM of Operation Twist and QE3. However, WAM increases are one of the last arrows left in the Fed’s policy quiver. Financial conditions have eased, not tightened with higher stocks, higher commodity prices, tighter credit spreads, and a weaker dollar. Thus any policy action now will cast the spotlight on the massive inequality that Fed policy creates for Wall Street vs. Main Street. Recall what uber dove Evans recently said about increasing WAM/purchases “Long-term rates are already very low. If you go back to September of 2012 when we did open-ended asset purchases, Treasury rates were much higher, and the signaling effect of that action was really very important. I would say that signaling effects currently are very important. I think we're getting a lot of the benefit already because we've indicated the forward guidance on the short-term federal funds rate. But getting term premia down further, they're already very low." The 10-year Treasury rate is just under 80 basis points.” So stick with a two-way trade approach for now.



The tactical bias is back to a two-way trader in an expected nano-term 1.70% to 1.60% corridor in 30s. The strategic and curve biases are flat.

Friday brings updates to the producer price index and the consumer sentiment index. At 08:30, economists surveyed by Reuters expect the PPI for final demand to be 0.2% higher in October than in September, both for the all items index and after excluding food and energy items. Between August and September, both measures increased by 0.4%. Compared to October of last year, the headline index is supposed to be up 0.4% and the core index is supposed to be up 1.2%, where both measures would match their year-on-year advances in September.

At 10:00, the University of Michigan will publish its preliminary November Survey of Consumers, which is forecast by consensus to produce a Consumer Sentiment Index of 82.0. That would be little changed from the final October CSI reading of 81.8, though news of highly successful COVID-19 vaccine trials reported on Monday may have raised optimism among consumers more than just 0.2-point.

At 11:15, the New York Fed will update its Staff Nowcast for the change in real GDP in the fourth quarter. As of last Friday, the model estimate projected growth of just +2.86% q/q AR.

Baker Hughes will issue its weekly count of active oil rigs at 13:00. One week ago, the industry group reported 226 units adding to production, an increase of five on the week but a decrease of 458 over the past 52 weeks.

For events, New York Fed President Williams (voter, centrist) will speak at 07:00 in a virtual appearance before the Financial Times Global Boardroom Second Edition: "Shaping the Recovery" event organized by the Financial Times. At 08:30, St. Louis Fed President Bullard (nonvoter, dove) will deliver a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an Economic Club of Memphis webinar. At 10:05, Philadelphia Fed President Harker (voter, dovish) will release pre-recorded remarks on "Strengthening Economic Resiliency: Investing in the American Worker" before a Bloomberg Live Virtual Briefing.

The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $8.825 bn in 2.25- to 4.5-year Treasury coupons, with offers due by 10:30. The Desk will announce its next schedule of planned purchases at 15:00.

In the funding market, the Desk will conduct over-the-weekend reverse repos at 13:15 and over-the-weekend repos at 13:45. The Desk will announce its next schedule of planned operations at 15:00.