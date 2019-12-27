US GOVTS OUTLOOK-Riding the tailwinds of strong yearend auctions; a caretakers market though

BOSTON, Dec 27 (IFR) -

UST’s Still Navigating an Illiquid Bridge to the New Year

Supportive Seasonals Aided by Strong Auction Results

No Notable Data/Events Scheduled for the Session

Markets are entering the waning sessions of the year with a fair amount of nonchalance as it concerns global sovereigns if with a certain sense of euphoria as it concerns global equities. Other markets are better caught in the middle if it is noteworthy that both oil and gold and exhibiting a bit of froth.

As has been noted, trying to provide sound and thoughtful insight into the markets at this juncture is more of a fools errand than otherwise. Indeed, the markets are in a vacuum of needed information to reach such conclusions. That there is also a void of liquidity in near all markets very much renders their price actions to random walks.

Come the new year it will be back to business for all if in the interim the situation is more of keeping an eye on things.

What can be said with conviction was that the market end-user community gathered in style to pick up this week’s $113 bn in treasury coupon supply and showing a particular affinity for the longer duration 5 & 7-year tenors. As formidable shorts in this sector (FV’s and TY’s) were built up over the past number of weeks a suspicion is that fair amount of the auction interest came form the likes of hedge-funds/CTA’s covering in shorts. The above average Direct takedowns (16.1% in 5’s and 23.4% in 7’s) also point in this direction.

Real money buyers were also very well represented in the auctions. This combination (short-covering and real money buying) does suggest (from a technical perspective) that the market has exhausted its downside probes for the time being. This, as selling pressure is expected to be minimal as would be sellers step to the side allowing buyers to continue to better populate what is expected to remain a very thin. Translation being levels don’t mean much at the moment as the price action is expected to be dictated by the flows and the flows are expected to remain supportive.

Note that next week brings both month and yearend which both bring some market flow implications. Month-end is expected to see its typical passive portfolio duration extensions. The preliminary Bloomberg/Barclays treasury index is seen extending by a moderate 0.06-yr. It is likely that the 5 & 7-year auctions saw some pre-month-end related buying robbing next week of some of its expected demand. Yearend tends to favor window-dressing where the front-end of the curve from T-bills out to the 2-year.

Data and event wise there is little on today’s schedule and for that matter little for the remainder of the year (and all of next week) for the market to contend with. Again, this suggests that it will be the flows that will best direct the market’s price action. While not expected the market is seen as much more susceptible to a squeeze (higher in price) than otherwise suggesting that those with a bearish bent refrain from acting on such an impulse until the new trading year is well underway.

Indeed and with it all, the favored approach is that of a supportive range trader favoring the buying of dips best targeting the belly. Look for a range of 1.91% to 1.85% in the 10-year. The strategic bias is supportive and is in a 50% long in the 30-year from 2.373% and a 50% long in the WI 7-year from 1.835% versus a 50% short position in the old 5-year at 1.748%. The curve bias is in a 6-month/1-year steepener (1.57% and 1.4875%) as a set-up for next week’s 1-year auction. We will look to buy a 50% position in the WI 1-year at 1.51% if hit.

Today’s indicator releases are on the third tier and limited to the energy sector. At 10:30, the Dallas Fed will publish results from its quarterly survey of about 200 energy firms located or headquartered in the Eleventh District—Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. The previous report, published September 25, showed the business activity index for the oil and gas sector fell to -7.4 in the third quarter from -0.6 in the second quarter. Oilfield services firms drove the decline, with their business activity index slumping to -21.8 from 6.6.

At 11:00, the Energy Information Administration will release the Weekly Petroleum Status Report. A Reuters poll of five energy analysts shows the consensus is calling for market inventories of crude oil to have fallen by 1.8 million barrels (mmb) in the week ended December 20. This would follow a 1.1-mmb draw in the previous week and leave the level at 445.0 mmb, the lowest in eight weeks.

The New York Fed will update its Staff Nowcast model estimates for the change in real GDP in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. In last Friday’s update, growth in Q4’19 was projected to be +1.32% q/q AR while growth in Q1’20 was projected to be +1.64% q/q AR.

At 13:00, Baker Hughes will report the number of oil rigs that were active during the week. In last Friday’s update, there were 685 units adding to production, an increase of 18 on the week but a decrease of 198 compared to the same week one year earlier.

There are no public events scheduled for Fed or Treasury officials. At 08:30, the New York Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will conduct an overnight repo operation.

