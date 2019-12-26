US GOVTS OUTLOOK-Quiet, supportive range session with the focus on 7-year auction

BOSTON, Dec 26 (IFR) -

Illiquid Light Volume Holiday Trading in Effect

Japan Modest Curve Steepening on Fractional Yield Changes

European Markets Closed for Boxing Day

14-day RP’s, Claims, T-bills and $32 bn 7-years

The next week or so is essential a “holiday bridge” for the markets to traverse before the New Year and when the markets subsequently fire-up for all that 2020 will bring.

In the interim UST’s are expected to remain range-bound if in more supportive manner than not. This as the market continue to respect the lower boundaries of its range of the last several weeks (1.94% in 10’s). As well, Tuesday’s 5-year auction coup (stopping 1.6 bps through the screens) was a clear indication that end-users accounts are fairly flush with cash as they are favorably disposed to the market.

It can be said that the jury is still out as it concerns the macroeconomic and geopolitical prospects. Optimists will point to the achievement of a Phase-1 US/China trade deal and the UK’s apparent ability to force through Brexit. Global economic data has at the least stabilized with the economic surprise indices pointing to the promise of green-shoots.

Pessimists will that they’re not impressed that even with the trade/Brexit deals that the global economy remains compromised and beset with many a structural impediment. That global central banks have done as much as they can and that significant fiscal stimulus is more of a glimmer (of hope) than a reality that would take another “crisis” to come to fruition.

One leading candidate for the latter is presumably the record high-flying global equity complexes. There does appear to be a lot of air under the equity market wings that likely wouldn’t take much to initiate at least a modest tail-spin. Even should they continue to fly high it can be expected to only have risk-parity types add to their sovereign duration holdings.

None of this is today’s trade but rather talking points for the market to mull over, over the coming weeks.

Again, today along with the next few sessions is mainly about navigating into the new trading year unscathed. Expected for today is another low volume contained if supportive range as was seen over the past few sessions. Indeed, Tuesday’s abbreviated session barely eked out 50% of it trailing average volume. Flows were skewed to the buy side (1.5 buys to sells) as the well sponsored 5-year auction spoke for itself.

While today’s 7-year auction may not see the same buyer enthusiasm it is nonetheless expected to be well received and attended and especially if there is a concession pullback prior to its bidding. Also suggestive of a more mundane auction affair is the fact that Europe (and other locales) are off on Boxing Day holiday. The potential was that Tuesday’s 5-year auction robbed today’s auction of some of its interest as many in the market knew that they would not be around for today’s auction.

There is little else for the market to focus on. The Fed will be conducting a 14-day RP (up to $35 bn). As with the recently conducted RP’s this morning’s liquidity injection is expected to be under-subscribed as it appears as if the Fed has already provided sufficient funding. This said, funding rates for the actual turn of the year (next Tuesday and Wednesday) is still expected to hit 3.00% if quickly return to current funding levels thereafter.

As usual, traders are expected to monitor the happening in the related markets and especially equities for any movements of note. Currently equity futures are fractionally higher. Somewhat of note is that both oil ($61.28) and gold ($1499.1) are trending higher if having little if any impact on bond trading.

Scheduled data and events on the day (see below) are light and also are expected to have limited impact on the Rates complex.

With it all, the favored approach is that of a supportive range trader favoring the buying of dips best targeting the belly. Look for a range of 1.94% to 1.89% in the 10-year. The strategic bias is supportive and is short a 50% position in the old 5-year at 1.748% versus a 50% long in the 30-year at 2.373%. A 50% WI 2-year long from 1.653% was exited at 1.63% this morning for a 2.3 bps profit. The bias looks to buy a 50% position in the 5-year at 1.75% if hit. The curve bias is in a 6-month/1-year steepener (1.57% and 1.4875%) as a set-up for next week’s 1-year auction.

There are some Christmas leftovers to digest today, starting at 07:00 with the MBA’s weekly indices of mortgage application activity. For the week ending December 20, the MBA reported the overall mortgage applications fell 5.3% led by a 5.1% drop in refinancing applications as new purchase applications fell by 4.8%.

At 08:30, the Labor Department will report initial jobless claims in the week ended December 21 and continued claims in the week ended December 14. The Reuters poll consensus expects initial claims to further moderate from the 49k (24%) spike to 252k in the December 7 week. The median forecast for this reference week is 224k, a 10k (4.3%) reduction from the previous week. There is no poll consensus for continued claims this time, though one might expect some reversion to the 4-week average after these jumped by 51k (3.1%) to a 4-month high of 1.722 mn in the previous week.

The New York Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will conduct a 14-day term repo operation (min $35 bn) at 08:15 and then an overnight repo operation (min $120 bn) at 08:45.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of next Monday’s 13- and 26-week bills, likely be a matched set of $36 bn each. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $35 bn 4-week and $35 bn 8-week bills, and at 13:00 Treasury will auction $32 bn 7-year notes.

